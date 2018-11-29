Woman dies after car crashes into tree off Tates Creek Road

A woman died Thursday morning after being in a serious crash in Jessamine County, according to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.
Cassie Foley, 24, died of her injuries at the University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, according to the coroner’s office.
At about 8:45 a.m. Thursday, the 2003 Chevrolet passenger car Foley was in went off of Tates Creek Road in Jessamine County and struck a tree, according to the Jessamine County Sheriff’s office. A second person who was in the car was also injured and taken to UK Hospital.
The crash occurred near Blacksmith Ridge, according to the coroner’s office.
