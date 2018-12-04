Employee of popular Kentucky candy maker diagnosed with Hepatitis A

An employee of a popular Kentucky candy maker has been diagnosed with Hepatitis A, according to the Anderson County Health Department.
Bauer’s Candies in Lawrenceburg is famous for their Modjeska candies, which are marshmallows dipped in caramel.
The employee was diagnosed on Nov. 27, prompting an investigation by the health department and the Food and Drug Administration, according to a health department news release.
“Bauer’s Candies has cooperated fully with this investigation and will continue to do so moving forward,” shop owner Anna Bauer said in a statement. “Bauer’s Candies, in an effort (to) be proactive, has made it mandatory since October, that all employees will have their Hepatitis A Vaccination or they will be unable to work for Bauer’s.”
The investigation found that the risk of patrons of the candy shop becoming infected is very low, according to the health department. The shop is continuing to work with health officials to prevent further infections.
An outbreak of Hepatitis A began in August of 2017. Since it began, 2,865 have been diagnosed with the viral liver infection, 1,476 have been hospitalized and 18 have died, according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services.
Symptoms of Hepatitis A include low appetite, stomach pain, nausea, jaundice and fatigue, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
The disease is usually spread when someone consumes contaminated food or drinks, according to the Anderson County Health Department.
Health officials recommend the Hepatitis A vaccine and thorough hand washing as ways to avoid contracting the infection.
