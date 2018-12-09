Revelers celebrate holiday song at annual event

Singers from the University of Kentucky joined Lexingtonians downtown on Sunday at the 13th annual Celebration of Song.
The holiday singalong was the brainchild of Alltech founder Pearse Lyons, who died earlier this year. Lyons and his wife, Deirdre, have been long-time supporters of the UK Opera Program. Its director, Everett McCorvey conducted the show, which featured the winning vocalists from the Alltech Vocal Scholarship Competition, as well as special guest performances by renowned musical artists.
The event has become so popular that it now takes place twice in one afternoon, once at 3 p.m. and once at 5 p.m.
