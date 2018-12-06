Fake bomber at University of Kentucky indicted on 15 counts by federal grand jury

A woman who filed a police report about bomb threats on the University of Kentucky campus has been indicted on 15 counts by a federal grand jury.
Haily Loriane Duvall was indicted Thursday on charges that included threatening communications and giving false information regarding explosives.
The indictment says Duvall, 19, on Nov. 7 “did maliciously convey false information concerning an alleged attempt to be made to kill and injure individuals and to unlawfully damage and destroy a building by means of an explosive.”
John W. Oakley II, Duvall’s attorney, had no comment Thursday on the indictment.
Duvall was a sophomore from Glasgow and a part-time employee at UK Healthcare at the time the threats were made. She was initially jailed but is now on home detention.
Duvall allegedly showed police four screenshots of Snapchat messages that indicated threats to the UK campus and community, according to her arrest citation. The messages threatened to harm people inside White Hall Classroom building.
One threat mentioned “Just wait I’ll f*** up this whole dam school” with a bomb emoji, according to the indictment. Another message indicated the person who made the threats was “ready to die,” court records show.
Four counts of the indictment carry penalties of no more than 10 years in prison, a fine of no more than $250,000, and supervised release of no more than three years. The remaining 11 counts carry penalties of no more than five years in prison, a fine of no more than $250,000, and supervised release of no more than three years.
Duvall is scheduled to be arraigned Dec. 17 in Lexington before U.S. District Court Judge Joseph M. Hood.
