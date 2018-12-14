A baby didn’t slow down her quest for a UK degree

Last January, Day Shea White was almost finished with her second to last semester at the University of Kentucky, excited to pick up her social work degree at commencement in December 2018.
Then she found out she was pregnant. While others might be derailed, White talked to her social work professors and started preparing for what she knew would be a difficult last semester.
It was more difficult than she thought. She’d barely started school when in September, she had an emergency cesarean section, giving birth to her son, Tyus Shelby.
“It was hard, but I had a lot of help and support, so I was able to do school and take care of Tyus,” White said recently.
She gave a lot of credit to social work faculty like Kalea Benner, director of undergraduate studies, who mapped out a path for White in the summer while she was pregnant.
“She helped guide me through it rather than me freaking out,” White said. “Everyone was really supportive and understanding, saying life happens, but it didn’t have to stop.
“Having a child doesn’t stop your dream, it sends you on a different route.”
White, Tyus and her boyfriend, Shelby Shelby, are planning on moving back to Louisville after Friday’s commencement. She wants to help children in violence-prone neighborhoods excel in school and college.
The December graduation has become more popular with students, who choose to walk the stage to get their diplomas without waiting until the traditional May event. Because of its size, Friday’s ceremonies take place at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., with more than 1,200 students participating. Two students and President Eli Capilouto will speak at both.
