‘My heart, to this day, keeps breaking apart.’ Man is sentenced in friend’s overdose death

Kelley Wirth held a framed photo of her son, Mason Reppen, outside the U.S. District Courthouse in Lexington. Reppen, 22, died in 2017 of a fentanyl overdose. Clay Jennings was sentenced to 15 years on a charge in connection with selling the fentanyl that resulted in Reppen’s death. Greg Kocher, Lexington Herald-Leader