Drunken-driving crash led to passenger’s death. Now the driver is charged with murder.

A Jessamine County grand jury has indicted a Berea man on a murder charge after a one-car crash killed a 24-year-old woman.
Brian Lawson, 26, was indicted on charges of murder, driving under the influence, and receiving a stolen firearm.
The charges stem from a Nov. 29 crash in which a 2003 Chevrolet driven by Lawson lost control, left Tates Creek Road and struck a tree.
Cassie L. Foley, 24, a passenger in the car, died as a result of the collision.
Under state law, a drunken driver can be charged with murder in cases involving the operation of a motor vehicle “under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to human life,” and in which the driver “wantonly engages in conduct which creates a grave risk of death to another person, and hereby causes the death of another person.”
Lawson was booked into the Madison County jail on Thursday. He faces other charges, including bail jumping, failure to appear in court and nonpayment of court costs.
Lawson is scheduled to be arraigned Jan. 11 before Jessamine Circuit Judge Hunter Daugherty.
