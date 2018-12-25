Latest News

Multiple gunshots hit vehicles, buildings in Lexington neighborhood

By Cheryl Truman

December 25, 2018 04:35 PM

Multiple shots hit parked vehicles and buildings in an area around Fifth Street and Elm Tree Lane on Christmas afternoon, according to Lexington police Lt. Matt Brotherton.

It’s unclear where the shots were coming from, and how much damage was done. No one was injured, Brotherton said.

There was no immediate description of vehicles sought in connection with the gunshots, he said. Brotherton also said he could not immediately say how many shots had been fired.

He said the police wanted to make it clear that firing shots in a neighborhood “is unacceptable, and we’re doing everything we can to locate the individuals (responsible).”

