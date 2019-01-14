‘It’s the stupidest thing.’ Drinks and movie inspired Central Kentucky hotel robbery

A Winchester man charged with robbing a hotel said Thursday he was inspired by a movie in the middle of an extended drinking spell.
Ronald Wood, 52, of 16 Maryland Ave., was arrested in August after allegedly robbing the Comfort Inn on Revilo Road around 3:45 a.m.
Thursday in Clark Circuit Court, Wood pleaded guilty to second-degree robbery and agreed to serve five years.
“I had relapsed …,” he said to Clark Circuit Judge Brandy Oliver Brown. “I was on a three or four day drunk. I got this stupid idea at 3 a.m. (that) I needed money to continue drinking.”
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Wood said he saw a robbery in a movie he was watching, and that he had previously been in the Comfort Inn lobby in the early morning hours and knew there was little activity then.
Wood said he called for a taxi to take him to the hotel. While the driver waited on the other side of the hotel, he said he went into the lobby and used a broken stick to act like he had a weapon. The employee took cash from the register and put it on the counter, which Wood took before he left.
“It is the stupidest thing I’ve ever done,” Wood said.
Wood was arrested a couple hours after the robbery when Winchester Police officers responded to a report of an intoxicated person causing problems.
Wood is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 21.
Comments