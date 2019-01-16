Democratic Party calls for GOP legislators to resign after report on sealed deposition

The Kentucky Democratic Party called on Republican state Reps. Jeff Hoover and Michael Meredith to resign Wednesday following a report that a former staffer testified in a sealed deposition that Hoover sexually assaulted her and that Meredith made a vulgar statement to her.
The Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting and Kentucky Public Radio reported Tuesday night that the staffer identified as “Jane Doe” said in a deposition given under oath last October that Hoover sexually assaulted her more than 50 times during her employment from 2015 to 2017.
According to the report by the KyCIR, the woman said in the deposition that Hoover groped her in hallways or elevators and touched her between her legs under the table. “She described it as ‘nearly daily touching,’ and said she didn’t feel as though she could ask him to stop,” KyCIR reported.
Jane Doe also testified that Meredith made a vulgar statement to her during a legislative conference in Lexington in 2016, KyCIR reported. She said he approached her screaming. “Asking me why I wouldn’t f--k him, begging me to have sex with him,” according to KyCIR’s report.
In a statement Wednesday morning, Marisa McNee, spokeswoman for the Kentucky Democratic Party, said, “State Representatives Hoover and Meredith must resign immediately.
“Screaming at female staffers in public, demanding sexual favors and harassing women repeatedly cannot be tolerated. The behavior described by the woman they targeted and other witnesses is horrifying. Republican leadership has ignored this for too long. It is time for them to take action.”
Neither Hoover nor Meredith returned calls for comment Wednesday morning. Hoover’s attorney, Leslie Vose of Lexington, was not immediately available for comment.
Hoover has said he exchanged inappropriate texts with the staffer but has denied any sexual contact.
Hoover, a Jamestown attorney, was elected House speaker in 2017 but stepped down from that position on Jan. 8, 2018, in the wake of sexual allegations by Jane Doe.
Doe’s testimony detailed sexual harassment allegations against two other Republican lawmakers who signed a settlement: Brian Linder of Dry Ridge and Jim DeCesare of Bowling Green. Linder and DeCesare did not seek re-election last November. Hoover and Meredith won re-election contests last November.
Jane Doe’s deposition was taken for lawsuits filed by two former staffers against the Legislative Research Commission. They allege they were retaliated against for reporting Doe’s sexual harassment allegations.
Jane Doe reportedly received $110,000 in the settlement with the four GOP lawmakers and was prevented from speaking publicly about the allegations. But she had to answer questions in the subpoena in her colleagues’ lawsuits.
