A widow says Kentucky Utilities is responsible for her husband’s death. See what she alleges.

A widow whose husband was electrocuted at a construction site last year alleges that his death was due to the negligence of Kentucky Utilities/LG&E.
When William E. Everman Jr. raised the bed of a dump truck, it came into contact with high-voltage power lines and caught fire. Everman, 61, was pronounced dead at the scene on Squires Road.
In a suit filed Thursday in Fayette Circuit Court, Vickie Lynn Everman alleges that KU/LG&E “had the duty to exercise the highest degree of care and skill in operation of its power system.”
Chris Whelan, a spokeswoman for KU/LG&E, said in a statement Friday: “We are deeply sorry for the loss that the Everman family experienced as a result of this tragic event. Safety is our number one priority and we were in compliance with all applicable regulations.”
Nevertheless, the suit alleges that the utility had a duty to “de-energize the lines unless the contractor gave specific contrary instructions” and to “de-energize the lines before allowing contractors to proceed with work in close proximity to the lines.”
The suit also alleges that the utility had a duty to “sleeve or protect the lines before allowing contractors to work in close proximity to the lines,” and to “properly maintain the lines between poles so to minimize the sag or low height of the lines between poles.”
The suit alleges that the KU/LG&E was “reckless” and “grossly negligent.”
Vickie Lynn Everman seeks a judgment that will compensate her for, among other things, medical and funeral expenses and the permanent impairment of her husband’s earning power.
She also seeks punitive damages. The suit does not specify a dollar amount sought.
William E. Everman Jr. was the owner and operator of W.E.E. Construction.
Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn told WKYT at the time that Everman had been using the dump truck to move debris into a pit near Squires Road and Easthills Drive.
