Mercer County woman pleads guilty to federal charge of creating child pornography

A Mercer County woman accused of producing child pornography pleaded guilty this week in federal court and could face more than 15 years in prison.
Anastasia C. Vandergriff, 37, pleaded guilty Monday to one count of producing child pornography, according to a release by the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky. Her co-defendant, Rafael W. Poynter, 45, pleaded guilty to the same charge last Thursday.
Vandergriff was initially charged in state court with rape, sodomy and use of a minor in a sex performance, according to court records. She was federally indicted last August.
Vandergriff and Poynter were arrested in January of 2017 after a search warrant was executed at their Shakertown Road home. At the time of their arrest, the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office said children were removed from the home and put in the care of relatives. Vandergriff is Poynter’s ex-wife, according to the sheriff’s office.
Sheriff’s deputies found videos on a phone of Vandergriff performing sex acts on a 7-year-old, according to court records. Vandergriff told investigators Poynter filmed the videos.
Vandergriff is scheduled to be sentenced on June 3 and Poynter is set to be sentenced on May 28, according to the news release. Both are facing between 15 and 30 years in prison.
