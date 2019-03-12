‘Life support.’ Bill to let Bevin, others avoid Franklin Circuit judge is faltering.

Kentucky Supreme Court Chief Justice John Minton, left, Senate President Robert Stivers and Kentucky Resources Council director Tom FitzGerald testify before the Kentucky Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, on Senate Bill 2, which would let state cases avoid Franklin Circuit Court. Jack Brammer jbrammer@herald-leader.com