Forty years later, Lexington’s St. Patrick’s Day parade is still going strong

Lexington residents pulled out their best green ensembles and headed downtown Saturday for the city’s 40th annual Alltech St. Patrick’s Parade and Irish Festival.
This year’s grand marshal was Bill Enright, who helped found the Bluegrass Irish Society and organized the city’s first St. Patrick’s Day parade 40 years ago. It has become Lexington’s longest-running citywide civic event.
Besides the parade, the festival also included music and dance performances, as well as the annual blessing of the keg.
The Lexington Division of Parks and Recreation produces the St. Patrick’s Day parade and festival with community support from local businesses and cultural organizations.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Lexington Herald-Leader
#ReadLocal
Comments