Former longtime sheriff, jailer from notable Lexington family dies at 90

Fayette County Attorney E. Lawson King, left, and Jailer Harold Buchignani, locked up the old Fayette County Jail, built in 1891, on Short Street on October 10, 1976. On Oct. 9, 124 prisoners were transported from the old jail to the new $6.4 million Fayette County Detention Center on Corral Street. By 1989, the new facility, designed to hold 574 inmates was consistently overpopulated and a federal judge ordered the city to fix the problem. Another new jail, capable of holding 1,200 inmates, was opened on Old Frankfort Pike in 2000. Herald-Leader

A Lexington veteran and business owner who served as county sheriff and jailer for decades has died. He was 90 years old.

Harold Buchignani died Monday night at Thomson-Hood Veterans Center in Wilmore, according to his family.

Buchignani was elected sheriff in May 1989 and went on to serve in the position for ten years. Before that, he was county jailer for about 18 years after being appointed in the early 1970s.

“We’re hearing from a lot of people now, ‘if it wasn’t for your dad, I wouldn’t have the career I have,’” said Cheri Buchignani, his daughter. “He gave a lot of people the opportunity that other people would not give them. He was very willing to try to open doors for people when he could, and he never asked for anything in return.”

Cheri Buchignani said her father’s multiple re-elections as jailer and sheriff spoke to his accomplishments.

In his time as sheriff, Buchignani enacted several new initiatives, including an “eye in the sky” helicopter traffic program with “Captain Tag” Veal and the McGruff Program for children’s safety.

“He was an innovator, building people up, (saying) ‘you can do anything, don’t let anybody hold you back,’” said Barry Buchignani, one of Harold Buchignani’s sons. “I think everybody around him was better because of him.”

He was always thinking of ways to better serve his community, according to family.

Harold Buchignani would call another of his sons, Buck, almost every night to run ideas for improving the sheriff’s office by him, Buck’s wife Katy Buchignani said.

“He was a guy who was a leader, but he led by example, not by fear,” Buck Buchignani said.

Harold Buchignani’s work in public service inspired several in his family to follow suit.

Buck Buchignani worked with the sheriff’s office and Harold Buchignani’s other son, Barry, worked with the Lexington Police Department. One grandson is studying to be a police officer and one that is currently a firefighter.

Harold Buchignani was known for his generosity around town, his family said. He would often anonymously pay for meals when he saw soldiers, law enforcement officers or firefighters eating out.

He would keep dog treats and candy in his car in case he encountered a stray dog or child, Barry Buchignani said. He also kept umbrellas and would give them out to people who needed them, said Tina Buchignani, Barry’s wife.

Harold Buchignani’s parents were both Italian immigrants who died when he was young. He joined the military in 1946 before returning to Lexington to work with the county police department as a sergeant. He eventually became a deputy sheriff before becoming jailer.

“He was a self-made man, everything he did he did it on his own,” said Buck Buchignani.

Harold Buchignani also owned several Lexington businesses, including Barry Police Supply, Buchignani’s Pizza and Office Lounge, according to Cheri Buchignani.

Cheri Buchignani said he was most proud of his family. He was married for 37 and a half years to Laurie Angelucci Buchignani and had three children and 11 grandchildren.

Last Christmas, as always, his large family gathered at his house to celebrate. It was a chaotic scene, Cheri Buchignani said, with all the grandchildren and great-grandchildren running around.

“I walked over to him and said, ‘Daddy, I want you to look around this room and look at what you started,’ and he just smiled,” she said. “He just loved it that we were all there with him. I think he was very proud of his family. Every one of us meant so much to him.”

Harold Buchignani’s visitation is scheduled to be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday and the funeral will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Both will be held at Kerr Brothers on Harrodsburg Road. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery on Main Street.