Reports: Police to learn if teen found in Northern Kentucky area is missing Illinois child

Police in Illinois are reportedly traveling to the Northern Kentucky area to determine whether a boy that was found might be a child who went missing eight years ago.

The FBI’s Louisville and Cincinnati offices are coordinating with police from Newport, Ky., Cincinnati and Aurora, Ill., on the missing child investigation, according to the FBI’s Louisville field office.

Multiple news outlets, including The Beacon-News in Aurora, are reporting that investigators are working to find out if the child who was found in the Newport area might be Timmothy Pitzen, who went missing in May of 2011.

Newport police found the 14-year-old boy wandering in the area, according to Cincinnati news station WKRC-TV.

The boy told police that he had escaped from two kidnappers that had been holding him for seven years, according to Cincinnati news station FOX19. He said the people who held him were two white men and described their builds, clothes and tattoos, according to an incident report obtained by the news station.

The boy told investigators that he ran from his captors in Sharonville, Ohio, and crossed a bridge into Kentucky, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Investigators in the Sharonville area searched motels there after the boy said he’d been held in one, the newspaper reported.

The FBI has not confirmed reports that the boy who was found might be Timmothy.

FBILouisville and @FBICincinnati are actively coordinating with the Newport PD, @CincyPD, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, and @AuroraPoliceIL on a missing child investigation. There will be no further statement made on this matter until we have additional information. — FBI Louisville (@FBILouisville) April 3, 2019

Timmothy would be 14 years old now, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. He was last seen at a water park in Wisconsin Dells, Wis. He was with his mother, who was later found dead in Rockford, Ill.

Timmothy’s mother was found dead by suicide, according to The Beacon-News.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.