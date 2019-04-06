What does Covfefe mean? Winning at Keeneland on Saturday.

Sights and sounds on Keeneland’s opening day Spectators attend Keeneland's opening day for the spring 2019 meet. Race-goers wore pastels and florals matching the flowers on trees while sipping drinks and watching the races. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Spectators attend Keeneland's opening day for the spring 2019 meet. Race-goers wore pastels and florals matching the flowers on trees while sipping drinks and watching the races.

Covfefe, the Brad Cox-trained 3-year-old filly whose name was reserved almost as soon as President Donald Trump introduced it into the American lexicon on Twitter, won Keeneland’s third race Saturday.

The $81,000 allowance optional claimer was Covfefe’s second win in three tries after taking her debut at Churchill Downs last fall before finishing fourth in October’s Frizette Stakes (Grade 1).

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Owned by the LNJ Foxwoods family of Larry, Nanci and Jaime Roth, Covfefe (pronounced “cuv-fay-fay”) was purchased for $250,000 at the 2017 Keeneland September Yearling Sale. Jaime Roth had the name reserved for her the day after the president tweeted “Despite the constant negative press covfefe,” on May 31, 2017. The apparent typo became an internet and late-night talk show sensation after the president deleted it several hours later, but also referenced it in another tweet that morning.

A daughter of Into Mischief out of Antics (yes, really), Roth told America’s Best Racing on Saturday that she felt the name was appropriate for the horse they purchased a few months later. Covfefe has her own Twitter and Instagram accounts, although the Instagram only reveals when the horse’s name was reserved.

“I wanted to give that name to a special horse and hopefully when we breed her we’ll be giving her offspring lots of great names that he (the president) has given this world,” Jaime Roth said.

Saturday’s win brought Covfefe’s career earnings to $106,200. She went off with Javier Castellano up as the 2-5 favorite, paying $2.80, $2.40 and $2.20 after holding off a strong stretch run by Take Charge Angel.