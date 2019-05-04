Latest News
Derby Day at Keeneland has hats, mint juleps, wagering ... and a unicorn
Thousands of Kentucky Derby fans who wanted a more laid-back celebration opted to watch the big race from Keeneland, but they still got gussied up in their Derby Day finest.
People picnicked in the paddock and walking ring, sat in the grandstand to watch the racing at Churchill Downs on the infield tote board, or simply cruised in to place their bets at the drive-through wagering window.
The track provided live entertainment, activities for kids and a hat contest, along with the option of tailgating on The Hill.
