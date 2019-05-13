In surprise announcement, Transylvania University president steps down after 5 years.

Bryan Station IT graduates awarded $18,000 per year scholarship to Transylvania Students of the Bryan Station High School IT academy were surprised in the school's library with an $18,000 per year scholarship to Transylvania University upon graduation. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Students of the Bryan Station High School IT academy were surprised in the school's library with an $18,000 per year scholarship to Transylvania University upon graduation.

Transylvania University President Seamus Carey will step down this summer after five years on the job for another position in New York, officials said in a surprise announcement Monday afternoon.

Spokeswoman Megan Moloney said Carey was becoming president at another school, which would be announced on Wednesday. Several schools in New York are searching for leaders, including Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, the New School in Manhattan, and Iona College in New Rochelle, N.Y., which is close to Carey’s former home in Pelham Manor.

“Serving this community as your president has been an honor and a privilege. I am grateful for all of the support I received and for all of the friendships we developed,” Carey said in a campus-wide email. “There are very few schools for which I would leave Transylvania. However, I have been given the opportunity to return to New York.”

William T. Young, chairman of the Transy Board of Trustees said an interim president would be named for the 2019-2020 school year.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

“We are sorry to see Seamus leave Transylvania after five successful years as president,” Young said.

Carey took the helm at Transy after the fractious leadership of former President Owen Williams, who left after a vote of no-confidence from the faculty. A philosophy professor and author, Carey is an ardent supporter of the traditional liberal arts education offered at Transy, but also oversaw major building projects—including the construction of three new residence halls, Alumni Plaza and the start of construction on a new, $30-million Campus Center. He was not, however, able to greatly grow Transy’s enrollment, which has slipped by about 100 students since his arrival to less than 1,000 students on campus.

“In my opinion, he did a great job,” said James Frazier, a member of the Board of Trustees. “He inherited a very challenging situation and I thought he did a phenomenal job healing the university and moving them forward. The buildings, the new capital campaigns, they’re all driven by him. I think he will be missed.”

Carey worked to diversify Transy’s student population, adding several sports and starting a new scholarship program for students from the career academies at Bryan Station High School.

Young said a the search for a permanent replacement would begin in the fall.