Man made threats, brought a gun on UK’s campus. Now he’ll go to prison.

Diontre Davis was arrested Monday on charges of carrying a concealed weapon and criminal trespassing after allegedly bringing a gun into the University of Kentucky’s Buell Armory.

A man who pleaded guilty earlier this year to a federal charge of threatening communications related to an incident involving a gun brought to the University of Kentucky in 2017 has been sentenced to 46 months in prison.

Diontre Lawayne Davis, 24, of Fort Worth, Texas, was arrested on Nov. 27, 2017 when a UK employee called police and reported that a man with a gun was seen walking into the Buell Armory on campus. UK Police responded in about 90 seconds to the building and quickly arrested Davis.

Before his arrest, UK Police had been investigating Davis in connection with harassing social media posts that had been made earlier that year against a UK student. He had an active warrant on charges connected to the social media posts before he arrived on campus the day of his arrest, police said at the time.

Davis was accused of sending threatening tweets to a woman who attended UK and two of her friends who were members of UK’s ROTC program, which is housed in the Buell Armory.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The federal charge references threats made between August 2016 through October 2016 against the woman who attended UK, according to court records. His plea acknowledged the communications and that they were “sent in interstate commerce.”

In addition to his federal charge, Davis is facing state charges of carrying a concealed weapon, terroristic threatening, criminal trespassing and two counts of disorderly conduct, according to court records. The state charges are still awaiting trial.

Under federal law, Davis must serve at least 85 percent of his federal prison sentence, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Kentucky. He will be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for three years after his release.

Davis’ uncle, Ulysses S. Davis, was arrested in 1986 after a shooting that wounded two men on UK’s campus. Ulysses Davis had been fired from the university and was reportedly armed with a sword, pistol, shotgun and rifle during an 11 hour standoff with police. Diontre Davis had allegedly mentioned his uncle in some of the harassing communications, police said at the time.