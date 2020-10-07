Jack Daniel’s taps into a family connection in naming new master distiller

Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, the flagship brand of Louisville-based Brown-Forman, on Wednesday announced that Chris Fletcher has been elevated to master distiller, following in the footsteps of his grandfather, Frank Bobo.

Fletcher, 39, had been assistant master distillery for the last six years under Jeff Arnett, who announced his departure in early September.

In a conference call with journalists, Fletcher said that he was honored to take over the helm of the whiskey that has been around since 1866.

“This place is so special to me,” Fletcher said, sitting in his grandfather’s old office. “This was his desk.”

He said that he used to play on the distillery grounds in Lynchburg as a child, never really dreaming that one day he would take over. But after majoring in chemistry in college, he went to work at Brown-Forman research and development, gradually working his way up the ladder, moving from bourbon back to Tennessee whiskey.

Chris Fletcher, grandson of master distiller Frank Bobo, has been named master distiller of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, the biggest American whiskey brand in the world. Photo provided

While he worked under Arnett, Fletcher participated in several innovations in the brand, including the ongoing Tennessee Taster series and popular Single Barrel releases.

“For the past six years, Chris has been right there and involved in every major distillery innovation, product and enhanced production process while ensuring our Tennessee Whiskey is of the highest character and quality,” said Larry Combs, Jack Daniel Distillery senior vice president and general manager, in a statement. “Chris has whiskey-making in his blood, but he also has this incredible and unique combination of knowledge, expertise and creativity that will position us well into the future. Folks like Chris don’t come along every day, and backed by our tremendous senior leadership team, I have no doubt that he will flourish in this new role.”

Fletcher said the innovations will continue to push the envelope but the first goal is to “make sure the flavor of Old No. 7 is tried and true. That’s always our priority.”

Jack Daniel’s, according to the distillery, is the most popular whiskey in the world, outselling any other American whiskey brand and by some measures outselling even Johnny Walker Red Scotch. The brand is sold in more than 170 countries and, according to the company, “is the most valuable spirits brand in the world as recognized by Interbrand.”

That means whoever is the face of the brand has enormous clout. Fletcher said that is probably the most challenging part of his new role.

“People ask what makes Jack Daniel’s so special and unique. They gravitate to us more than any whiskey brand in the world,” Fletcher said. Lynchburg is a small town that does one thing well: “We make whiskey. We make it the same way my grandfather did when he started here in 1957. Yes, we make more, but we still make it the same way.

“I’m just one of many people who have family connections that go back generations, and to represent them is important to me.”

Fletcher also will oversee the distillery’s new “Distillers in Training” program which aims to recruit, teach and mentor the next generation of whiskey makers, according to a news release. The goal is to encourage more diverse industry participation.