Kroger offers Ultimate Bourbon Auction with Pappy, Weller, King of Kentucky: How to enter

Kroger in Kentucky is holding a special online bourbon auction this year with some of the most coveted releases up for grabs, including an entire Pappy Van Winkle series.

As in previous years, customers still will be able to enter a separate lottery at individual Kroger liquor stores for drawings for chance to buy one of dozens of much-sought bottles of Pappy at suggested retail price. Details will be coming soon on how the lottery will be adjusted for COVID-19.

However, for the last two years, Kroger also has done an in-person fundraiser in Louisville, with an auction of special bourbons.

This year, that auction will go online and be open to anyone, anywhere.

Billing it as “the Ultimate Bourbon Auction to End Hunger,” the grocery chain is offer 25 lots of rare bourbons, including one with six different bottles of Pappy.

Lexgo! Eat newsletter The latest on food, dining and bourbon delivered right to your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

But brace yourself because the starting bid for the six bottles of Pappy is $3,000. The cheapest starting bid is $125 for a bottle of Baker’s 13 Year.

Also available: The Buffalo Trace Antique Collection, Michter’s 25 Year, a six-bottle Weller collection, Old Fitzgerald Bottled-in-Bond series, Woodford Reserve’s Baccarat edition, Elmer T. Lee 100 Year Tribute, Blanton’s Gold US edition, a five-bottle 1792 collection, Wild Turkey Master’s Keep 2019 Rye, Wild Turkey Master’s Keep 2019 bourbon, King of Kentucky and more.

A single bottle of Michter’s 25 Year Old Bourbon is listed in the Kroger Ultimate Bourbon Auction to End Hunger. The starting bid? $3,000. There are 24 other lots of premium bourbons to bid on. Photo provided

See all the lots available at one.bidpal.net/zero/welcome.

The auction will be open to anyone of legal drinking age beginning 9 a.m. Nov. 9. It closes at 9 p.m. Nov. 18. Participation is free. All items must be picked up in person in Louisville.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

All proceeds from the auction will benefit Dare to Care Food Bank, a Louisville food bank that partners with about 300 local social service agencies such as food pantries, shelters and emergency kitchens to distribute food to those in need in Kentucky and Indiana.

“The need for fresh, healthy food is greater than ever before. With our neighbors facing COVID-19 health issues, unemployment, evictions, and food insecurity they’re forced to make difficult decisions between providing food for their families and paying their mortgage or providing needed medication for themselves or their loved ones,” said Ann Reed, President of the Kroger and JayC Louisville Division, in the news release. “The Ultimate Bourbon Auction is an innovative way for Kroger to give back to the community in a way that aligns with our Zero Hunger | Zero Waste plan, our commitment to end hunger and waste in the communities we serve by 2025.”

Brian Riendeau, Executive Director for Dare to Care Food Bank said, “Dare to Care is thrilled to once again be Kroger’s charity of choice for this year’s Ultimate Bourbon Auction. For over 25 years, Kroger has partnered with Dare to Care, providing food and funds that have both sustained and transformed the way we serve this community. This year’s event is particularly timely as the pandemic and associated economic fallout has created record-levels of need for food assistance.”