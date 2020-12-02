Whiskey from the ruins: Historic Kentucky distillery releasing its first barreled spirit

A Kentucky distillery that has enjoyed a multimillion-dollar rebirth is releasing its first whiskey.

Castle & Key in Woodford County is taking reservations for the first batch of Restoration Rye, the first aged spirit from the distillery that was relaunched in 2014.

The distillery released its first spirits in 2018 but this is the first time it has released something that’s spent time in a barrel. It has yet to put out a bourbon.

The Kentucky rye whiskey will be available on Dec. 4 and can be picked up at the distillery at 4445 McCracken Pike in Frankfort or at stores soon.

There also are special launch events like the one at The Stave restaurant in nearby Millville on Thursday evening, featuring cocktails and dinner pairings.

Lexgo! Eat newsletter The latest on food, dining and bourbon delivered right to your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Castle & Key Distillery in Woodford County announced it is releasing its first aged spirit, Restoration Rye, beginning Dec. 4. It will be available at the distillery and in stores. Photo provided

The whiskey joins a gin and a vodka, both originally bottled under the name Restoration Release as well, but now called Roots of Ruin Gin and Sacred Spring Vodka.

The new labels, as well as the rye, will be on the shelves in stores in Kentucky, Tennessee, Indiana, Georgia and Texas this month.

Co-owners Will Arvin, Marianne Eaves and Wes Murry photographed in 2018 after they brought a defunct distillery back to life. The fermenting tanks at Castle & Key again hold mash that will become gin, vodka, rye whiskey and bourbon. The distillery reopened in 2018 after four years of renovation to the derelic former Old Taylor Distillery. Charles Bertram cbertram@herald-leader.com

Castle & Key Distillery was born after Will Arvin and Wes Murry bought the historic but derelict Old Taylor Distillery in 2014. They hired Marianne Barnes, the high-profile former protege of Brown-Forman master distillery Chris Morris, to run the place. But Barnes left in 2019 and has gone out on her own with a variety of projects.

$20 FOR 1 YEAR Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year CLAIM OFFER

The distillate that would become Restoration Rye apparently was made in 2016.

In 2018, whiskey was again aging in the warehouses at the Castle & Key Distillery, 4445 McCracken Pike near Millville. The first whiskey, a rye, will be released Dec. 4. Charles Bertram cbertram@herald-leader.com

The renovated distillery, which features a garden brought back to life by Kentucky’s Jon Carloftis, is open for guests on a limited basis.

Reservations are available on the web site, castleandkey.com. No tours or tastings are offered at the moment due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But the Boiler Room gift shop is open and you can purchase up to six bottles of spirits per person per visit. The queue for entry is outdoors, so dress warmly.