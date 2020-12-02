Bourbon & Bars
Whiskey from the ruins: Historic Kentucky distillery releasing its first barreled spirit
A Kentucky distillery that has enjoyed a multimillion-dollar rebirth is releasing its first whiskey.
Castle & Key in Woodford County is taking reservations for the first batch of Restoration Rye, the first aged spirit from the distillery that was relaunched in 2014.
The distillery released its first spirits in 2018 but this is the first time it has released something that’s spent time in a barrel. It has yet to put out a bourbon.
The Kentucky rye whiskey will be available on Dec. 4 and can be picked up at the distillery at 4445 McCracken Pike in Frankfort or at stores soon.
There also are special launch events like the one at The Stave restaurant in nearby Millville on Thursday evening, featuring cocktails and dinner pairings.
The whiskey joins a gin and a vodka, both originally bottled under the name Restoration Release as well, but now called Roots of Ruin Gin and Sacred Spring Vodka.
The new labels, as well as the rye, will be on the shelves in stores in Kentucky, Tennessee, Indiana, Georgia and Texas this month.
Castle & Key Distillery was born after Will Arvin and Wes Murry bought the historic but derelict Old Taylor Distillery in 2014. They hired Marianne Barnes, the high-profile former protege of Brown-Forman master distillery Chris Morris, to run the place. But Barnes left in 2019 and has gone out on her own with a variety of projects.
The distillate that would become Restoration Rye apparently was made in 2016.
The renovated distillery, which features a garden brought back to life by Kentucky’s Jon Carloftis, is open for guests on a limited basis.
Reservations are available on the web site, castleandkey.com. No tours or tastings are offered at the moment due to the coronavirus pandemic.
But the Boiler Room gift shop is open and you can purchase up to six bottles of spirits per person per visit. The queue for entry is outdoors, so dress warmly.
Comments