New Girl Scout cookie debuts: How to find it and when sales start

Remember in January, when the Girl Scouts announced that 2020 would be the last year for Thanks-A-Lot cookies?

In hindsight, that seems like a sign that this year was going to be about big change.

Now, the Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road have announced the new cookie: Toast Yay!, a French-toast inspired cookie dipped in icing.

The new cookie and old favorites like Thin Mints and Caramel deLites will be going on sale digitally this year to keep sellers and buyers safe during the COVID pandemic.

And this year, according to Girlscouts.org, cookie season will kick off on Jan. 1 with the first deliveries coming at the end of January.

If you know a Girl Scout in Central Kentucky, ask about buying online. If you don’t, you can buy cookies through gskentucky.org/findcookies. You can plug in your zip code and find places to get cookies or a troop to buy from directly.

There’s also a Smart Cookies Mobile App that scouts can use to sell cookies and track progress.

Cookies sales annually are more than 80 percent of the Wilderness Road council’s operating budget supporting camps, troops and more. The council serves more than 8,000 girls and young women in 66 Kentucky counties and one Ohio county, according to the group.