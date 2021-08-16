5 lunch recipes for kids heading back to school — and back-to-work parents, too

With the summer heat still lingering, it’s time for the kids to leave the pools and head back to school. Meanwhile, although many companies have delayed a return to the office, some workers are heading back to a physical workspace, at least part of the time, after months of video calls.

If you’re like us, you might be excited about seeing your co-workers again and anxious about managing the logistics of yet another big shift in your daily routine. But there’s one thing that doesn’t have to stress you out: packing a lunch for school or work.

Still, something about the process can zap the creativity right out of us. Instead of seizing the moment to create a nourishing, satisfying meal, we get stuck with the same old crutches: baby carrots and cheese sticks for our son; some sort of drab, uninspired sandwich for the two of us.

So here’s a solution for the 2021 back-to-school, back-to-the-office lunch conundrum: five delicious, healthy lunch ideas that work for everyone. They’re kid-friendly and adult-friendly, fun ideas that will have you counting down the hours until you get to open that lunch bag in the fridge. And they work just as well if that fridge is in your home kitchen rather than an office.

Each lunch idea starts with the baseline: a simple, pared-back option designed to make eating fun for children. Then, it uses similar ingredients and flavors to transform it into a lunch that no-nonsense adults will love, too.

For example: What kid doesn’t love eating pasta ... on a stick? Thread colorful veggies and tortelloni onto kebabs for children. The same ingredients transform into an elegant, zingy pasta salad you can take to work for a few days. (We promise your co-workers will be jealous.)

Another idea? Getting kids to eat their vegetables in the cafeteria can be near impossible. But everyone loves a nugget! Our baked falafel nuggets are packed with flavor and veggies (and gobbled up by our 4-year-old). For more adventurous eaters, let them in on the secret that the nuggets are amazing on top of a main-course salad with a makeshift hummus-based dressing.

Of course, all the concepts actually work for everyone. Who says adults don’t want pasta kebabs and dipping nuggets, too? Mix and match these ideas to fit all the eaters in your house and keep you eager for lunchtime for weeks to come.

Each recipe works in an insulated lunch bag with no refrigeration needed, and there are options for quick assembly or make ahead and freeze.

Use these ideas to break up the monotony of the brown bag boredom. And hey: Maybe you’ll have a little fun with the recipes, too.

Baked Falafel nuggets are easy to make ahead and refrigerate or freeze and can be added to a salad. Tom McCorkle For The Washington Post

Baked Falafel

Active time: 15 minutes; Total time: 45 minutes

Yields: 3 servings (18 falafel)

These crisp, baked veggie-packed “nuggets” are super-dippable for children and are just as irresistible for grown-ups. The nuggets are easy to make ahead and refrigerate or freeze, so consider making a double batch.

You may also enjoy these atop a salad with a quick hummus-based drizzle.

Here is our suggestion for making a falafel salad: Place 4 cups of mixed greens on a plate and top with 1 large chopped carrot, 1/2 chopped cucumber and a handful of cherry tomatoes. Top with 6 falafel nuggets. In a small bowl, stir together 1/4 cup of hummus with 1 1/2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil, 1 1/2 tablespoons water and 1/4 teaspoon dried dill and whisk together until it forms a loose dressing. Drizzle over the salad and serve.

Ingredients

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

One (15-ounce) can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

1 1/2 cups (6 1/2 ounces) frozen mixed vegetables such as corn, carrots, peas and/or green beans

2 teaspoons ground cumin

2 teaspoons garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1/4 teaspoon ground coriander (optional)

1/2 teaspoon table or fine sea salt, divided

1/2 cup loosely packed cilantro leaves

1/4 cup (1 ounce) all-purpose flour (may substitute with gluten-free flour)

Directions

Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 400 degrees. Line a large, rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. In a large skillet over medium heat, heat the olive oil until shimmering. Add the chickpeas, frozen vegetables, cumin, garlic powder, onion powder, coriander, if using, and 1/4 teaspoon of salt. Cook until the vegetables are warmed through and evenly coated in the spices, 3 to 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and transfer to the bowl of a food processor. To the chickpea-vegetable mixture, add the cilantro, flour and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon of salt. Pulse until the chickpeas are blended and a chunky mixture forms, 10 to 15 pulses, scraping once with a spatula (resist the urge to overprocess). Using a 1 1/2-tablespoon cookie scoop or No. 40 disher, scoop the mixture into balls and place them on the prepared baking sheet. Lightly wet your palms (this will prevent the mixture from sticking to your hands), then flatten the scooped mixture into circular patties. Bake for 15 minutes, then use tongs or two forks to gently flip the nuggets. Bake for another 15 minutes, or until crisp and golden brown. Remove from the oven, let cool for about 10 minutes. Serve, or refrigerate/freeze until needed.

Nutrition per serving (6 falafel) — Calories: 281; Total Fat: 12 g; Saturated Fat: 2 g; Cholesterol: 0 mg; Sodium: 18 mg; Carbohydrates: 37 g; Dietary Fiber: 37 g; Sugar: 4 g; Protein: 10 g

This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.

Deconstruct your kid's favorite foods into kebab's like these from a pasta salad. Tom McCorkle For The Washington Post

Pasta Salad Kebab

Total time: 20 minutes

Yields: 6 to 8 servings

A pasta salad can easily be deconstructed into your kid’s favorite foods: pasta and cheese. Just build kebabs with the salad ingredients. The skewers might even persuade everyone to finish the veggies in the lunchbox.

If you prefer, make a big batch of pasta salad with all of these same ingredients. It lasts in the refrigerator for days. The individual ingredients also last for days, so you could mix and match: Make some kebabs today and make the salad later in the week.

Serve with green grapes or veggie chips.

Storage Notes: The kebabs and the salad can be refrigerated for up to 3 days. The dressing can be refrigerated for up to 3 days.

NOTES: Tortelloni are large tortellini found in the refrigerated section in your local grocery. Avoid frozen or dried tortellini: they’re typically much smaller and shaped in a circle, so they don’t work well on skewers.

In a rush? Use 3/4 cup store-bought vinaigrette (such as Italian) in place of the homemade dressing. If you like, you can leave the kebabs undressed or you can brush them with vinaigrette.

Many schools have safety policies regarding what objects are allowed in schools. If you plan to send the skewered kebabs to school with your child, check with the administration to see if they are allowed. If not, the pieces could be placed in a small container as finger food.

Ingredients (For the kebabs or salad)

18 ounces refrigerated cheese tortelloni (large cheese tortellini, see NOTES)

8 ounces small mozzarella balls (also called ciliegine)

1 cup (5 ounces) cherry tomatoes

2 bell peppers, any color, cut into bite-size pieces

1/4 cup pitted Castelvetrano olives

For the salad dressing

1/4 cup white wine vinegar

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

1/2 teaspoon dried dill

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

3/4 teaspoon table or fine sea salt, plus more to taste

1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil

Directions

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Cook the pasta according to package instructions, Once cooked, rinse the pasta in a colander under cold water until it is warm. While the pasta cooks, prepare the ingredients and make the dressing. If making the kebabs: Make 1 to 2 skewers per serving, using bamboo skewers. For each skewer, alternate approximately 3 tortelloni, 2 mozzarella balls, 3 olives, 3 bell pepper pieces and 3 cherry tomatoes. The kebabs are ready to serve, or can be lightly dressed (see NOTES). If making the pasta salad: Halve the mozzarella balls, cherry tomatoes and olives. In a large bowl, whisk together the white wine vinegar with the sugar, Italian seasoning, dill, garlic powder and salt. Then whisk in the olive oil. Once the pasta is done, shake off as much water as possible and add it to the large bowl along with the mozzarella balls, bell peppers, tomatoes and olives. Toss gently to combine and serve.

Nutrition per serving (2 kebabs or about 1 1/2 cups salad with 2 tablespoons dressing), based on 8 — Calories: 439; Total Fat: 27 g; Saturated Fat: 8 g; Cholesterol: 50 mg; Sodium: 599 mg; Carbohydrates: 33 g; Dietary Fiber: 4 g; Sugar: 5 g; Protein: 16 g

This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.

Mediterranean Pinwheels are irresistibly tasty for kids as lunch or a snack. Tom McCorkle For The Washington Post

Mediterranean Pinwheels

Total time: 15 minutes

Yields: 1 serving

Who doesn’t love finger food? These brightly colored pinwheels are irresistibly tasty for kids as lunch or a snack. Or, turn the same ingredients into a Mediterranean wrap for adults, using more veggies and any leftover fresh herbs you might have on hand (See VARIATION).

Either way, you’ll be amazed by the zing that jarred roasted red peppers add to each bite. Hummus is a good stand-in for goat cheese-averse or vegan kids and/or adults. To pack in more protein, add canned tuna or leftover cooked chicken.

Serve with canned chickpeas (drained, rinsed and sprinkled with salt), blueberries or sugar snap peas on the side.

Storage Notes: The pinwheels and wrap are best when served the day they’re made, but can be wrapped in parchment or wax paper and refrigerated for up to 1 day.

NOTE: Any mix of basil, thyme, chives or oregano works, or substitute 1/2 teaspoon dry Italian seasoning.

Ingredients

2 ounces (about 1/4 cup) goat cheese or hummus

One (10-inch) flour tortilla or spinach tortilla

3 tablespoons (about 2 ounces) diced roasted red pepper from a jar, blotted dry

1/8 teaspoon dried dill

Directions

In a small microwave-safe bowl, soften the goat cheese in the microwave on HIGH power for 10 seconds (you may need another 10-second burst) to make it easy to spread. Spread the goat cheese over the tortilla, leaving about 1/4-inch space around the edges. Add the diced red pepper evenly across the goat cheese and sprinkle with the dill. Roll up the tortilla very tightly, especially as soon as you start rolling, to avoid a large gap in the center. Slice the wrap into 3/4-inch pinwheels and serve.

Variation: To make a wrap, once you spread the goat cheese, scatter the roasted pepper and sprinkle with the dill, add 1/3 cup of canned, drained and rinsed chickpeas mashed with 1/8 teaspoon fine sea salt. Mix in 1 small handful of torn fresh herbs, such as chives or basil (optional, see NOTE); spread this mixture over the pepper. Top with a handful of salad greens. Fold the bottom of the tortilla over half of the filling, then tuck it around and underneath the filling, forming a tight roll. Fold in each side of the tortilla, then roll it up from the bottom. Cut the wrap in half and serve.

Nutrition per serving (using hummus) — Calories: 309; Total Fat: 10 g; Saturated Fat: 2 g; Cholesterol: 0 mg; Sodium: 726 mg; Carbohydrates: 46 g; Dietary Fiber: 4 g; Sugar: 5 g; Protein: 9 g

This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.

Dith the prepackaged meals and try making you own lunchbox charcuterie. Tom McCorkle For The Washington Post

Lunchbox Charcuterie

Total time: 15 minutes

Yields: 1 serving

This lunchbox charcuterie offers the convenience of those prepackaged finger-food meals, but you get to pick and choose for flavor and nutrition.

Below you’ll find a suggestion for a balance of savory, salty and sweet snacks to pack.

Better yet: Place these and any other options you like on your kitchen counter and let everyone pack their own “board.” Don’t like olives? Pack some pepperoncini. Want a less salty meat? How about sliced turkey or chicken? Is string cheese your jam? Throw it in the mix.

See where your imagination might take you.

Ingredients

1 ounce salami or prosciutto, sliced and rolled

1 ounce Manchego cheese, aged cheddar cheese or smoked Gouda cheese, cut into strips

1/2 apple, sliced

1/2 cup red grapes

2 mini sweet peppers

1/4 cup peanuts or smoked salted almonds

1/4 cup raisins, dried cherries or apricots

2 Scandinavian seeded crackers or 2 handfuls almond crackers

4 pitted Castelvetrano olives

2 tablespoons coarse mustard, jam or chutney for dipping

Directions

For each lunchbox, select an assortment that fits each eater’s taste. We’ve suggested amounts for one person. Choose a container that allows the food to fit snugly. To keep crackers crisp, wrap them in wax paper. Use silicone cupcake liners and combine the nuts and raisins and apples and grapes. Use a small, lidded container for your favorite dipping option.

Ingredients are too variable for a meaningful nutritional analysis.

This classic deli salad sandwich 3 ways has a variety of proteins. Tom McCorkle For The Washington Post

Deli Salad Sandwich 3 Ways

Total time: 15 minutes

Yields: 2 servings

The classic deli “salad” sandwich still has a place in your lunch bag. This version works with a variety of proteins, including an abundantly flavorful plant-based chickpea salad.

For more adventurous palates, spice the salads up to create different flavors to keep you interested week after week. Try adding a pinch of curry powder to the chickpeas, a little Cajun seasoning to the chicken or a touch of smoked paprika to the tuna.

Serve with dill pickle spears, vegetable chips or strawberries on the side.

Storage Notes: Leftover salad can be refrigerated in an airtight container for 3 days.

Ingredients

One (5-ounce) can tuna, 3/4 cup (7 1/2 ounces) canned no-sodium chickpeas or 3/4 cup (about 3 ounces) chopped leftover cooked chicken

1 medium celery rib, chopped

1 scallion, thinly sliced

3 tablespoons mayonnaise or vegan mayonnaise

1 1/2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon grated Parmesan cheese (optional)

1/8 teaspoon table or fine sea salt (omit if the chicken is seasoned), or more to taste

3 grinds black pepper, or more to taste

1 teaspoon smoked paprika, curry powder or Cajun seasoning (optional), or more to taste

4 slices sandwich bread (or almond crackers)

Directions

If using tuna or chickpeas, drain them, then in a small bowl mash them with a fork (if using chicken, chop and add to a small bowl). Stir in the celery, scallion, mayonnaise, mustard, Parmesan, if using, salt, pepper and seasoning, if using. Taste, and adjust seasoning as desired. Split the salad between two pieces of the bread, top with the remaining bread and serve.

NOTE: If desired, spread the bread with mayonnaise or hummus before building the sandwich, and add lettuce or other greens for crunch.

Nutrition per serving (1 tuna sandwich) — Calories: 428; Total Fat: 24 g; Saturated Fat: 3 g; Cholesterol: 44 mg; Sodium: 634 mg; Carbohydrates: 29 g; Dietary Fiber: 1 g; Sugar: 6 g; Protein: 23 g

Nutrition per serving (1 chickpeas sandwich) — Calories: 471; Total Fat: 22 g; Saturated Fat: 2 g; Cholesterol: 22 mg; Sodium: 609 mg; Carbohydrates: 58 g; Dietary Fiber: 9 g; Sugar: 10 g; Protein: 13 g

Nutrition per serving (1 chicken sandwich) — Calories: 343; Total Fat: 20 g; Saturated Fat: 2 g; Cholesterol: 50 mg; Sodium: 630 mg; Carbohydrates: 29 g; Dietary Fiber: 1 g; Sugar: 6 g; Protein: 13 g

This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.