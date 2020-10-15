Lexington restaurant inspections: Before you dine, search the up-to-date scores

Fayette County diners, it’s finally here: An updated restaurant inspections database.

This week, the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department released new scores for restaurants inspected through Sept. 23.

Before the coronavirus pandemic hit in March, the health department also released a list of 50 restaurants that had been placed on probation for critical violations or scores below 85.

But the probation process has been tabled pending board of health regulation revision “and due to the changes in operation in response to the pandemic,” according to health department spokesman Kevin Hall.

The health department now checks out complaints about restaurants, bars and workplaces that do not follow guidelines set out by the Kentucky Department of Public Health to mitigate spread of the COVID-19 virus. At least one restaurant, Wing Zone on Eureka Springs, has been cited for workers not wearing face masks. Two stores also have been cited: Kroger on Tates Creek (customers not wearing masks and no staff intervention to require it) and Walmart at 500 New Circle Rd. (customers not wearing masks and not being corrected.)

You can report COVID violations online at govstatus.egov.com/kysafer or by calling 833-KYSAFER. For other dining issues in Fayette County, contact the health department at 859-252-2371.

But regular restaurant inspections also are continuing, and now you can check out which places are scoring 100 and which ones have violations.

The Herald-Leader’s online database lets you look up individual restaurants. All restaurants are required to post the score by the front door.

Search Fayette County restaurant inspection scores