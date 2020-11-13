Lexington ice cream shop debuts new flavor: Kamala Pecan

Toa Green, owner of Crank & Boom ice cream, checked samples in the commercial kitchen at Lexington Pasta Garage, where she makes the ice cream. mcornelison@herald-leader.com

The vice president-elect is getting a sweet shout-out from a Lexington ice cream company.

Crank & Boom has created a new flavor called Kamala Pecan in honor of Kamala Harris.

The treat is salted caramel ice cream swirled with candied pecans and salted caramel sauce.

The company said it was planning to call the limited-time flavor Caramel Pecan, but with the announcement of the Biden-Harris win, they decided to change the name.

Crank & Boom’s owner, Toa Green, said in a Facebook post that the name isn’t intended to be a statement about politics, “but as a celebration for women everywhere, especially women of color, who are getting their seat at the table that so many have fought for before us.

Lexgo! Eat newsletter The latest on food, dining and bourbon delivered right to your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“As an Asian American, 1/2 of an interracial marriage, and the daughter of immigrants, seeing that my story and the story of so many other women in this country could look like this, means more to me than I could ever express,” she said. “My hope is renewed that my children and I will live in a place where we not only belong, but are celebrated for our unique story.”

The Lexington ice cream parlor has a history of naming flavors with an eye toward the news.

Earlier this year, as Kentuckians hunkered down at home and watched Gov. Andy Beshear’s daily news conferences, Beshear, Creative Director Kenneth Mansfield and American Sign Language interpreter Virginia Moore were honored with their own flavors.

Kamala Pecan is available for pre-order through midnight Friday. For each pint sold through pre-order, Crank & Boom said it will donate $2 to the Step by Step Emergency Fund, which helps single moms.

No word on what Harris’ favorite flavor is, but President-elect Joe Biden is known for his love of ice cream.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER