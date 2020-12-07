Colonel Sanders has ‘Recipe for Seduction’ in Kentucky Fried Chicken’s new mini-movie

Mario Lopez starts as Colonel Sanders in a mini-movie drama presented by Kentucky Fried Chicken. Photo via Lifetime/Twitter

Kentucky Fried Chicken is getting into moviemaking, and it has partnered with Lifetime TV network to produce a minimovie involving the world-famous Colonel Sanders.

The minimovie — that also has promotional value for the brand — is titled “A Recipe for Seduction.” It’s a romantic drama in which Mario Lopez is cast as Colonel Harlan Sanders. He serves as a chef with a “secret recipe that’s going to change the world.”

“As the holidays draw near, a young heiress contends with the affections of a suitor handpicked by her mother,” Lifetime wrote in a description of the film. “When the handsome chef, Harland Sanders, arrives with his secret fried chicken recipe and a dream, he sets in motion a series of events that unravels the mother’s devious plans.”

Jessica, the “young heiress,” will either escape to live “happily ever after” with Colonel Sanders or give in to her family, according to Lifetime’s description of the film.

Lifetime and KFC have put together a trailer and a movie poster for the film, which is only set to be 15 minutes long, according to Entertainment Weekly. It will debut Sunday at noon, Lifetime said.

The internet reacted to the film with disbelief and noted that it was one of dozens of unexpected events to occur in 2020.

It’s not the first time KFC has attempted to market Colonel Sanders as an eligible bachelor. In 2019, the company released a dating simulation game in which players tried to win Colonel Sanders’ heart. The game was titled, “I Love You, Colonel Sanders! A Finger Lickin’ Good Dating Simulator.”