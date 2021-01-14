A new gourmet cookie is coming to Lexington: They‘re ‘massive’ and they deliver.

Kentucky is getting a new cookie shop and it’s coming first to Lexington: Crumbl Cookies, a gourmet chain that began in Utah, is opening in Hamburg later this year.

It’s part of a major expansion for the chain, which plans to open 100 additional locations across the country in the coming year, according to the company.

The shop specializes in fresh-baked cookies, with a rotating menu that always includes warm milk chocolate chip and chilled sugar cookies, served in a signature pink box.

What separates Crumbl Cookies from other bakeries? “Our cookies are ... massive,” said Ameet Patel, co-owner with Sagar Leva of the Lexington location. Patel said the cookies are double or even triple the size of most.

Each is about 5 inches across, made with 6 ounces of dough.

The other thing that distinguishes Crumbl, he said, is the ever-changing menu of specialty flavors. Every Sunday, Crumbl announces on social media what four cookies, from a list of about 120, will be available for the next week.

“That keeps the consumer engaged,” he said.

Some, like Classic Peanut Butter, Confetti Cake and Hazelnut Churro, are served warm. Others, like iced sugar cookie, are served chilled.

GET READY:

.

January 4-9

• CLASSIC PEANUT BUTTER

• HAZELNUT CHURRO

• CONFETTI CAKE

• CHILLED TWIX

• CHILLED SUGAR

• MILK CHOCOLATE CHIP pic.twitter.com/MAEsGNHKtE — Crumbl Cookies (@CrumblCookies) January 4, 2021

Other flavors include Muddy Buddy, Biscoff Lava, Funfetti, Snickerdoodle, Coconut Lime, Chocolate Caramel, Cranberry Vanilla, Nutella Sea Salt, Oatmeal Chocolate Chip, Rocky Road, S’Mores, Orange Creamsicle and more.

“So if you love the S’Mores cookie, you’re going to go that week to get it because it might be a year before it comes back,” Leva said.

A single cookie is $3.50, he said. A four-pack will be about $11.

Crumbl Cookies also has ice cream and bottles of milk, too. The seasonal ice cream flavors change quarterly.

And the store plans to hold a “free cookie day” during grand opening week, with free fresh-baked chocolate chip cookies.

The shop at 2160 Sir Barton Way Suite 141 is expected to open in April with delivery available through DoorDash.

“We’re excited to bring Crumbl to Lexington and hope the local residents love these cookies as much as we do,” Jason McGowan, Crumbl Co-founder & CEO, said in a release. “We love the traditional flavors, but also like to surprise our customers with new, fun flavors. My personal favorite is the raspberry cheesecake cookie.”

Inside every Crumbl store, staff members mix, bake, and prepare the cookies in an open kitchen. The cookies are “dressed” with icing after you order them and served warm.

“Having our customers see every cookie being made is one of the best experiences of our stores,” said Sawyer Hemsley, Crumbl co-founder & COO.

Patel, who lives in the Hamburg area, said that there are relatively few dessert options besides ice cream on that side of town, so they felt it would be a great place for Crumbl to start.

He and Leva both manage hotel portfolios, Patel in Kentucky and Leva in Alabama. This is their first venture into food.

“We had Crumbl for the first time at the Murfreesboro location and loved the cookies, then last year Ameet found out they were franchising,” Leva said. “We think Lexington has a gap in the market for this type of product.”

Crumbl Cookies

Where: 2160 Sir Barton Way Suite 141

Hours: Expected to open in April; 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday. Closed on Sunday.

Online: crumblcookies.com, on Twitter @crumblcookies