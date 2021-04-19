Crave Taco Week is back. Here’s the special menu at 20 local Lexington restaurants

Campestre, a new addition to Crave Taco Week, is offering two grilled tiger shrimp tacos inside crisped soft corn tortillas with melted cheese and more.

Is it one more sign that the world might be returning to normal? If so, it’s a tasty one. Crave Taco Week is back and spicier than ever.

This year’s event, coordinated by Smiley Pete, will run from April 19-25, and feature $6 taco plates from 20 Lexington restaurants, some with multiple locations. Seven restaurants join the lineup for the first time.

Crave Taco Week is partnering with Casa de la Cultura Ky to promote cultural activities for youth in Central Kentucky.

This is the third edition of Crave Taco Week, and in most cases you get two tacos for the low price of $6.

And since they are bargains, customers are encouraged to buy drinks and other items to go with the fabulous tacos. Several restaurants have multiple options, including vegetarian offerings.

Lexington Crave Taco Week restaurants and menu

El Charro, 4371 Old Harrodsburg Rd. Suite 180

El Charro, a newcomer to Crave Taco Week, is offering several tacos, including ones made with Beyond Meat for vegetarians. Theresa Stanley

Al Pastor Tacos: Marinated pork tacos on a corn tortilla with pineapple, fresh onion, cilantro and topped with smoky fiery red hot sauce. Two for $6. Beyond Tacos, marinated Beyond Meat on a hard shell with lettuce and cheese, also available.

Papi’s Mexican Restaurant & Bar, 818 Euclid Ave.

Tacos al Pastor: Roasted pork and pineapple served on a corn tortilla topped with salsa, white onions, avocado, fresh cilantro and lime. Two for $6.

First Watch, all Lexington locations

Farm Stand Breakfast Tacos: Wheat and corn tortillas with scrambled eggs, Cajun chicken, chorizo, cheddar and Monterey jack cheeses topped with avocado and housemade pico de gallo. Two for $6.

El Rancho Tapatio, 144 Burt Rd.

El Rancho Choose Two: Dorados de Barbacoa or Mexican street-style tacos served with a side of charro beans. Two for $6.

Crank & Boom, both locations

Crank & Boom will have the Chocolate Churro Waffle Taco, one for $6 with $1 of the price benefiting Casa de la Cultura KY. Theresa Stanley

Chocolate Churro Waffle Taco: Cinnamon waffle cone taco shell filled with creamy chocolate ice cream, then dipped in chocolate bombe sauce, topped with Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal and C&B purple sprinkles. One for $6; $1 from every taco will benefit Casa de la Cultura KY.

Goodwood Lexington, 200 Lexington Green Circle Suite 110

Lex-Mex Taco: House-smoked chopped brisket topped with beer cheese, pickled red onions, jalapenos, freshly made crema and chopped cilantro served on flour tortillas. Two for $6.

Papi’s at Palomar, 3901 Harrodsburg Rd.

Chicken Barbocoa: Veracruz style barbacoa featuring chicken seasoned with dried chilis and spices including Hoja Santa and avocado leaves, slow cooked until tender served on double-stacked corn tortillas garnished with fresh onions and cilantro. Two tacos for $6.

Athenian Grill, 313 S. Ashland Ave.

Gyro Tacos: Hand-carved lamb and beef classic gyro, pico de gallo, tzatziki and cilantro. Two for $6.

El Gran Tako, 1801 Alexandria Dr. Suite 156

El Gran Choose Two: Al pastor, barbacoa, pollo or veggie takos served with cilantro, onion and lime. Two for $6.

Cinco de Mayo, both locations

Birria Tacos: Delicious pulled brisket tucked into a corn tortillas filled with melty shredded cheese, cilantro, lime and onion. Two for $6.

Carnitas Tacos: Juicy shredded pork tucked into warm tortillas topped with freshly diced onion, cilantro and green salsa on the side. Two for $6.

Agave & Rye, Fayette Mall

The Epic Birria: House mac and cheese and birria topped with chili de arbol sauce, onions, cilantro, Oaxaca cheese, queso and tobacco onions.

The Wing Tang: Chipotle chicken topped with buttermilk crema, napa slaw and crispy carrots.

The Earth Hugger: Serrano hummus love cushion, cilantro lime cauliflower, sauteed latin chick peas, pickled onions and fried cilantro.

Choose two for $6.

Mi Pequena Hacienda, both locations

Pork Tacos: Tender pork or chochita pibil.

Tacos Al Pastor: Citrus seasoned pork with grilled onions and pineapple served with a side of green salsa.

Veggie Fajita: Bella peppers, onions and tomatoes seasoned and sauteed.

Choose two for $6.

La Taquiza Taqueria, 130 W. Tiverton Way Ste 190

La Taquiza is offering three taco options, including one made with chicharrones, the fried pork rinds loved by many serious taco fans. Theresa Stanley

Alambre de Camaron al Pastor: Shrimp marinated with al pastor salsa, Mexican slaw, pineapple and habanero salsa, pico de gallo and fresh grilled pineapple.

Veggie Taco: Roasted corn, poblano pepper, pico de gallo, crema de rancho, avocado salsa, requeson, pico de gallo and tortillas.

Chicharron Casero: Tomatillo-braised pork chicharron, requeson (Mexican ricotta), crema de rancho, red onions and pico de gallo.

Choose two for $6.

El Cid, 304 S. Limestone

El Cid Street Taco: Grilled steak topped with cilantro and onions served on a corn tortilla. Two for $6.

El Mariachi, both locations

Tacos de Alambre: Boneless pork, slow simmered in beer and citrus reduction combined with bacon, mushrooms, red and yellow peppers, onion, pineapple, cilantro and chihuahua cheese sauteed with tapatio spice blend served on corn tortillas. Two for $6.

JGumbo’s, 808 N. Limestone #1

The L-Burg: Coney Taco with Black Hawk Farms local beef chili sauce, black beans, red cabbage slaw, chow chow, pickled radishes, jalapenos, sour cream and green onions on a yellow corn tortilla. Two for $6.

Veggie Goddess: Creole roasted cauliflower, Goddess slaw, black beans, chow chow and a spicy sweet potato haystack tacos on a yellow corn tortilla. Two for $6.

Papi’s Rapido, 1214 S. Broadway

Carnitas: Mexican pork braised with seasonings and lard, shredded and served on double-stacked corn tortillas garnished with pico de gallo. Two for $6.

Jalapeno’s, 1030 S. Broadway

Cochinita Pibil Tacos: Baked pork with achiote seeds cooked in banana leaves served with fresh salsa, cilantro, pickled onions, and radishes. Two for $6.

Skyline Chili, 2850 Richmond Rd.

Taco Salad: Skyline Chili secret recipe chili topped with shredded lettuce, cheese, chopped tomatoes and sour cream served with corn tortilla chips. One for $6.

Campestre Mexican Bar & Grill, 910 Beaumont Centre Pkwy

Campestre Tacos: Grilled tiger shrimp served inside crisped soft corn tortillas with melted cheese, topped with roasted poblano peppers and cilantro and finished with house-made salsa picosa and a lime wedge garnish.