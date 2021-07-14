Get hungry: Lexington Restaurant Week is coming up and here’s all the menus

With the return of Lexington Restaurant Week, the question for most diners in 2021 is: Who’s got the good stuff?

The answer is easy: It’s all good stuff.

More than 30 local restaurants have designed special menus at one of three price points this year: $19, $29 and $39, with $2 from every Restaurant Week special going to benefit local arts organizations.

You’ll find lots of local seasonal produce on the menu, as well as Kentucky farm-raised chicken and pork. There are fish and vegetarian offerings as well. Menus are subject to change, as some items may be in short supply.

Some local restaurants also are offering Maker’s Mark cocktail specials to go with your dinner.

Reservations are highly recommended as participating restaurants are likely to be busy during the popular 11-day dining event, which has dates running July 22-Aug. 1.

Lexington Restaurant Week menu, $39, 4-5 courses

Azur, 3070 Lakecrest Circle

Starters:

▪ Quinoa and Chick Pea Falafel Fritters with garden cucumber salad and a creamy Lebanese-style garlic dipping sauce

▪ Farmer Rob’s Kentucky Heirloom Tomatoes with charred corn, lime and cotija cheese (elote) salad topped with chipotle dusted cornbread croutons

▪ Azur Signature Lobster Crepes with tropical guava sauce and local pea shoots.

Entrees:

▪ Cheese Ravioli in Mushroom Broth, wild mushroom broth with butter and rosemary, three-cheese ravioli and sauteed mushrooms, peas and garlic

▪ Flat Iron Surf and Turf, ancho chili-cuban coffee dusted and grilled over creamy roasted garlic-apricot polenta with chimichurri grilled shrimp, caramelized sweet peppers and Vidalia onions

▪ Bourbon Fried Chicken served over bourbon mashed potatoes with Southern pole beans and cream gravy

Desserts:

▪ Strawberry-Pretzel Cobbler

▪ S’mores Bread Pudding

Blue Heron Steakhouse, 185 Jefferson St.

Starter:

▪ Side Salad with tomatoes, radishes, carrots and sunflower seeds

Entrees:

▪ Charbroiled Top Sirloin with roasted asparagus, Yukon gold potatoes, herb butter and local mushrooms

▪ Pan-Seared Salmon served on a roasted fennel couscous salad and grilled greens with a charred tomato vinaigrette

▪ Herb-Roasted Chicken Breast served with fried redskin potatoes, asparagus and a red pepper veloute

Dessert:

▪ Pound Cake with mixed berries and Chantilly cream.

Carson’s Food & Drink, 362 E. Main St.

For Lexington Restaurant Week, Carson’s is offering a choice of salmon or filet medallions, plus house salad and banana bourbon bread pudding for $39. $2 of every order will go to Lexington arts organizations. Provided

Starter:

▪ House Salad

Entrees:

▪ Grilled Salmon Oscar Style served on Yukon gold garlic mashed potatoes and asparagus, topped with bearnaise and truffle buttered crab

▪ Filet Medallions, two 4-ounce medallions grilled and served on Yukon gold garlic mashed potatoes with rosemary demi-glace, asparagus, bearnaise, garnished with micro greens and an edible orchid

Desserts:

▪ Banana Bourbon Bread Pudding

▪ Ice Cream Martini with seasonal berries

Cole’s 735, 735 E. Main St.

Cole’s 735 will offer several choices for its four-course Lexington Restaurant Week special, including entrees of Petite Filet, Mahi Mahi or Chicken Primavera. All come with lobster bisque or salads, appetizers and desserts. Provided

Course 1:

▪ Lobster Bisque

▪ Warm Brussels and House Bacon with shaved Brussels sprouts, carrots, red onion and napa cabbage finished with gorgonzola, balsamic drizzle, toasted hazelnuts and pumpkin seed oil

▪ Summer Tomato Salad with buffalo mozzarella, basil vinaigrette and balsamic drizzle

▪ Baby Arugula and Fruit Salad with seasonal fruit, goat cheese, toasted almonds and blueberry balsamic vinaigrette

Course 2:

▪ Ham and Cheese Board with Marksbury house-cured smoked ham, Kenny’s white cheddar, fig jam, whole-grain mustard, house pickled vegetables, crostini

▪ Spanakopita with spinach and feta ‘souffle’ wrapped in phylo, caramelized shallot cream

▪ Chicken and Duck Liver Pate with Farmer Joe’s chicken and duck liver pate, capped with cognac butter, crostini

Entrees:

▪ Petite Filet served with fingerling potatoes, caramelized onions, asparagus, bourbon creme, house compound butter

▪ Mahi Mahi served with vegetable risotto, walnut herb pesto and fresh heirlooms

▪ Chicken Primavera with Gerber Farms chicken breast, cremini mushrooms, seasonal summer squash, shallot, baby tomatoes, baby arugula and Midnight Moon goat cheese

Desserts:

▪ Assorted Sweet Bites, chef’s choice

Dudley’s on Short, 259 W. Short St.

Starters:

▪ Baby Green Salad with strawberries, fennel, ricotta salata, pistachio, aged balsamic

▪ Chilled Cucumber & Buttermilk Soup with spiced chili oil, mint, pickled local squash

▪ Watermelon & Tomato Salad with basil, red onion, feta, marcona almonds, red wine vinaigrette

Entrees:

▪ Grilled Berkshire Pork Chops served with soft Parmesan polenta, local hot peppers, brown butter crumb

▪ Roasted Faroe Island Salmon with warm fingerling potato & bacon salad, pole beans, pickled peach

▪ Campanelle Pasta with summer vegetables, basil, Parmesan, extra virgin olive oil

Dessert:

▪ Staci’s Homestyle Cake

Epping’s on Eastside, 264 Walton Ave.

Starters:

▪ Mixed Greens of radicchio, frisee, spinach, pomegranate, pickled golden beets, toasted sunflower seeds, grapefruit with miso vinaigrette

▪ Yellow Tomato Gazpacho made with tomatoes, cantaloupe, cucumbers, onion, olive oil, basil and mint

Entrees:

▪ Smoked Chicken Spring rolls made with Farmer Joe’s chicken, nouc cham, bibb lettuce, cilantro, mint and basil

▪ Charred Romanesco served with mole poblano, cojita cheese, lime, pickled fresno golden raisins and sesame seeds

▪ Glazed Heirloom Carrots served with red chili honey citrus cashew cream, crispy pozole and charred green onions

Dessert:

▪ Chef’s Choice of assorted sweets

Honeywood, 110 Summit at Fritz Farm

Starter:

▪ Thunder and Lightning Salad made with Kentucky tomatoes, cucumbers and candy onions with pearl couscous, basil oil, red shiso, crumbled feta and marinated olives

Entrees:

▪ Pan-Fried Virginia Flounder served with toasted pecan crumb crust, sweet corn and summer squash succotash, roasted pepper Romesco

▪ Smoked Stonecross Farm Pork Loin Chop with cornbread dressing, olive oil-braised roma beans and spicy peach chutney

Dessert:

▪ James’ Amazing Lemon Tart with Blackberries

Jean Farris Winery & Bistro requires advance online reservations for Lexington Restaurant Week. Their menu includes three courses for $39, with choice of entrees including salmon and seasonal vegetables on mushroom risotto. Provided

Jean Farris Winery & Bistro, 6825 Old Richmond Rd.

Note: Jean Farris requires online reservations.

Starters:

▪ Bruschetta, fresh-cut herbs and tomatoes, French bread

▪ Cheese board, chutney, candied walnuts, house-made crackers

Entrees:

▪ Grilled Portobello Mushroom with mushroom risotto and seasonal vegetables

▪ Salmon served with mushroom risotto and seasonal vegetable

▪ Pork, blackberry bourbon barbecued pork loin with Mamaw’s beans, greens, cornbread

▪ Skirt Steak, chimichurri, loaded tater tots

Dessert:

▪ Seasonal Cobbler served with vanilla ice cream

Lockbox, 167 W. Main St.

Starter:

▪ Lockbox Pimento Cheese served with scratch biscuits and pickles

Entrees:

▪ Roasted Half Chicken with fingerling potatoes, smoked bacon, wild ramps, pan gravy

▪ Wild Mushroom Farro Risotto with English peas, spring onion pesto, garlic breadcrumbs

Desserts:

▪ Heirloom Corn Cake with lemon curd, strawberry, white chocolate almonds

▪ Dark Chocolate Torte with peanut butter ice cream, salty caramel, candied peanuts

Palmer’s Fresh Grill, 161 Lexington Green Circle

Course 1:

▪ Truffled Sidewinder Fries served with Parmesan, smoked ketchup, bearnaise

▪ Fried Green Tomato Caprese served with pesto, balsamic glaze, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil

Course 2:

▪ Roasted Red Pepper Bisque with smoked gouda

▪ House Salad of mixed greens, kalamata olives, cucumber, tomato, shaved Parmesan, feta vinaigrette

Entrees:

▪ Champagne Chicken with whipped potatoes, seasoned vegetables, sauteed spinach, mozzarella, champagne mushroom cream

▪ Shrimp & Grits, smoked gouda grits, andouille sausage, peppers, onions, Creole cream sauce

▪ Salmon Oscar with whipped potatoes, lump crab, wood grilled asparagus, sundried tomato beurre blanc

Desserts:

▪ Bourbon & Salted Caramel Bread Pudding

▪ Key Lime Pie

West Main Crafting Co., 135 W. Main St.

For Lexington Restaurant Week, West Main Crafting Co. will offer several three-course options for $39, including a half chicken roasted with Kentucky Proud vegetables. Provided

Starters:

▪ Big Eyed Tuna Poke, diced raw big-eyed tuna with edamame, chili, cucumber, sesame and soy dressing

▪ Adobo, Filipino-inspired chicken wings sourced from Joyce Farms, soy-brined and deep fried, with Cora Cora orange-Thai chili sauce, atchara, and sweet soy

▪ Salad, Kentucky proud asparagus and tomato salad with Kenny’s Fromage Blanc, Thai basil, black garlic molasses, and sesame

Entrees:

▪ Half Chicken, pan-roasted with farm fresh Kentucky Proud vegetables, roasted local mushrooms, matsutake and black sorghum, and fingerling potatoes

▪ Hanger Steak served with truffle mashed potatoes, matsutake demi glace, and local mushrooms

▪ Pan Noodles, stir-fried soba noodles with fresh Kentucky Proud vegetables and patis

Dessert:

▪ Warm Cinnamon Apple Cobbler served with house ice cream

▪ ▪ ▪

Lexington Restaurant Week menu, $29, 3 (or more) courses

East End Tap and Table, 333 E. Main St.

Course 1:

▪ House Salad of 80 Acres Farms spring mix, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, pickled red onion and shredded carrots with house-made balsamic vinaigrette

Course 2:

▪ Vegetable Spring Rolls made with shiitake mushrooms, carrots and cabbage with signature spring roll sauce

▪ Buffalo Chicken Wontons, chicken, hot sauce, cream cheese with homemade bleu cheese dressing

Entrees:

▪ Thai Yellow Curry with chicken, onion, carrots and potato

▪ Thai Vegetable Red Curry with red and green pepper, carrots, cauliflower and zucchini (add salmon for $7 more)

▪ BBQ Spiced Pork Chop, grilled pork chop, Thai pepper BBQ, pomme puree, and charred carrots

Dessert:

▪ Donut Bread Pudding with coffee ice cream

Le Deauville, 199 N. Limestone

Starters:

▪ Heirloom tomatoes with fresh mozzarella, basil and vinaigrette

▪ Pan Seared Jump Shrimps with avocado, fresh grapefruit, served on mix green salad

▪ Farm Pork Pate with moutarde de dijon and French pickles

Entrees:

▪ Seared Salmon with sorel sauce and seasonal vegetables

▪ Duck Confit Leg with dijon mustard and lyonnaise potatoes

▪ Fresh Pasta of the Day

Desserts:

▪ French Vanilla Creme Brulee

▪ Chocolate Mousse

Malone’s, in Hamburg, Lansdowne and Palomar

At Malone’s, the Lexington Restaurant Week specials include blackened Atlantic salmon. Provided

Choose one menu item from 3 of 4 courses

Starters:

▪ Signature Steak & Potato Soup

▪ Vegetable Crab Roll, crab, cucumber, carrot, avocado, red leaf lettuce, seaweed, sushi rice and sesame seeds

▪ Buffalo Shrimp, crispy fried, creamy, cool blue cheese and ranch.

Salads:

▪ Lexingtonian, crisp mixed greens, tomatoes, bacon, ranch

▪ Chopped Caesar, romaine hearts, Parmesan, seasoned croutons, bold Caesar dressing

Entrees:

▪ Blackened Atlantic Salmon, a flaky fillet, seasoned with Cajun spices, seared in a hot cast-iron skilled, served over creamy corn maque choux, lemon butter sauce

▪ Twin Filets Forestiere, grilled filet mignon medallions finished with roasted wild mushroom demi-glace, with whipped potatoes

▪ Jamaican Jerked Pork Chop, Caribbean seasoned and grilled, served over whipped potatoes, finished with jerk sauce and pineapple salsa

▪ Aged Prime Center Cut 14-ounce NY Strip, with choice of classic side ($15 extra)

▪ The Randall Cobb Prime Bone-In Filet, 12 ounces, with choice of classic side ($20 extra)

Desserts:

▪ Blueberry & Lemon Twist Cake

▪ Strawberries & Amaretto Cream

Minglewood, 159 N. Limestone

Minglewood will have several entrees to choose from for Lexington Restaurant Week, including ginger stir-fried vegetables with spicy Catfish over fried rice. Provided

Starters:

▪ Caribbean Spiced Scallop and Pineapple Ceviche with house-fried flour tortilla

▪ Grilled Mexican Street Corn with honey lime vinaigrette drizzle, queso fresca and cilantro

Entrees:

▪ Mojo Jerk Chicken Toastada with fresh tomato, avocado, pickled onion and crispy chick peas, lime crema

▪ Grilled Sweet Potato Flatbread with ancho and roasted tomato sauce, cojita cheese, roasted tomatillo, onion, green pepper and tangy watermelon radish

▪ Fried Catfish with spicy cucumber salad, fresh basil, lime dressed carrot in an orange and pineapple fish stock over fried rice

Dessert:

▪ Cinnamon Donuts with mezcal blueberries, coffee whip and spiced Mexican chocolate dipped strawberries

OBC Kitchen, 3373 Tates Creek Rd.

Starters:

▪ Crispy Fried Oysters with horseradish slaw, roasted poblano tartar sauce and pickled Peruvian peppers

▪ Summertime Caprese Salad, local heirloom tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, sherry vinaigrette, balsamic reduction, fresh basil

▪ Pimento Cheese, house made with Kentucky cheddar and sweet pimentos, house pickles, ciabatta crisps

▪ Kale & Quinoa Salad, with golden raisins, gala apples, sunflower seeds, white cheddar red onion and cider honey vinaigrette

Entrees:

▪ Parmesan Crusted Chicken Breast, “Milanese” style chicken cutlet, arugula, heirloom tomatoes, lemon-caper vinaigrette

▪ Shrimp & Grits, smoked shrimp, andouille sausage, applewood smoked bacon, cheese grits, Creole sauce

▪ Ginger-Shoyu Braised Pork Belly with simmered brown beans, wilted baby greens and pickled red onions

Desserts:

▪ Banana Pudding Cheesecake

▪ Key Lime Tart

Old Vine Bistro, 400 Old Vine St.

Free car detail drawing every night of restaurant week

Starters:

▪ Crunchy Asian Salad, spring mix with crispy wonton strips, julienne red peppers, scallions and lychee fruit with a honey toasted sesame dressing

▪ Crab Cake Egg Roll, hoisin ginger aioli, micro green salad with lemon vinaigrette

▪ Whipped Feta with raspberries, red pepper spiked honey, grilled pita

Entrees:

▪ Sous Vide Pork Chops, Berkshire pork, sous vide, pan seared, soy Ale-8 ginger glazed pork chops with Asian couscous and grilled bok choy

▪ Chickpea Tacos, crispy chickpeas, pico de gallo, shaved romaine, pickled red onions, cashew lime sauce with Spanish style rice and a cucumber red onion salad

▪ Red Wine Braised Short Ribs with herbed mashed potatoes, honey bourbon glazed carrots

Desserts:

▪ Kentucky Honey Sea Salt Pie, Old Vine exclusive pie made by Sweetie Pie of Georgetown

▪ Lemon Berry Cupcake

▪ Chocolate Cake with raspberry compote

Postmaster’s Pub, 307 W. Short St.

Starter:

▪ Bacon Wrapped Jumbo Asparagus, served with herbed goat cheese

Entree:

▪ Halibut Confit with coriander and saffron couscous and chermoula

Dessert:

▪ Poppyseed Lemon Cake & French buttercream

School Sushi, 163 W. Short St.

Starter:

▪ Salmon Sashimi, with miso marinated cream cheese, slow-cooked duck breast and apple compote

Entrees:

▪ Soft Shell Crab Burger with Spiced Fries, tempura soft shell crab, kale, onion, teriyaki mayo and garlic chili

▪ Fried Chicken Japanese Style with sides of shio cabbage and blue cheese potato salad

Dessert:

▪ Ginger Milkshake

Zen Sushi & Sake, 3070 Lakecrest Circle

Sets are traditional multi-course Japanese dinners. Choose one.

Kaiseki Set #1: Kani & cucumber salad, broccoli with roasted sesame dressing, rock shrimp tempura, garlic oil seared albacore tuna, salmon sashimi, hamachi nigiri, tuna nigiri, volcano roll and incredible roll.

Kaiseki Set #2: Kani & cucumber salad, broccoli with roasted sesame dressing, miso soup with homemade fried tofu, gyoza, rock shrimp tempura, bourbon chicken, pan-seared Scottish salmon, volcano roll and incredible roll.

Zim’s Cafe & The Thirsty Fox, 215 W. Main St.

Starter:

▪ Kentucky Heirloom Tomato Caprese, bocconcini of fresh mozzarella, basil pistou, local lettuces

Entree:

▪ Low and Slow Roast Prime Rib of Beef from Stonecross Farm with roast garlic crushed Yukon potatoes, local green beans, horseradish cream.

Dessert:

▪ Peach Cobbler with chantilly cream

▪ ▪ ▪

Lexington Restaurant Week menu, $19

Charlie Brown’s, 816 Euclid Ave.

Starters:

▪ Hot Pepper Cheese, Stuffed Jalapenos, Caribbean Jerk Strips and more, your choice of one appetizer

Entrees:

▪ Philly Prime Rib Sandwich, Al’s tuna Patty Melt, Cajun Chicken Sandwich, Grilled or Blackened Tuna Salad or Grilled or Blackened Chicken Caesar Salad, your choice of one

Desserts:

▪ Choose any dessert

Columbia Steakhouse, 201 N. Limestone

Starter:

▪ Diego Salad

Entree:

▪ Tenderloin of Beef broiled to order, with garlic butter, choice of baked potato or Columbia’s steak fries

Dessert:

▪ Blackberry Cobbler

Drake’s, Hamburg, Lansdowne and Brannon Crossing

Starter:

▪ BLT Salad, smoky bacon with fresh Roma tomatoes, crisp chopped greens & cool ranch dressing

▪ Yardbird Chicken Sammies, three crispy hand-breaded chicken cutlets on toasted-buttered mini buns with spring mix, blueberry bacon jam and creamy brie

Dessert:

▪ New York Style Cheesecake, creamy cheesecake with chocolate and caramel drizzle

J. Render’s Southern Table & Bar, 3191 Beaumont Centre Circle

BBQ Nachos are one of the choices at J. Render’s Southern Table & Bar for Lexington Restaurant Week. The $19 special includes a starter such as the nachos and a choice of entree. Provided

Starters:

▪ Smoked Cheddar Bacon Fries, BBQ Nachos or Smoked Buffalo Chicken Dip

Entrees:

▪ 1 Meat Platter, choose either pulled pork, pulled chicken, beef brisket, smoked sausage, quarter chicken, 3 baby back ribs or grilled shrimp, with choice of 2 sides and sweet jalapeno cornbread (additional charge for some sides)

▪ Smoked Chicken Salad, mixed greens with smoked chicken tossed in Maker’s Mark Bourbon BBQ sauce, cheese, sour cream, Kim’s pico de gallo, avocado

▪ Veggie Platter, choose four sides (additional charge for side Caesar, side salad, loaded fries and onion rings)

▪ Fried Pork Chop Platter, Southern fried pork chop with choice of two sides and sweet jalapeno cornbread (some sides extra)

Pasta Garage Italian Cafe, 962 Delaware Ave.

Served with fountain drink

Starter:

▪ Bruschetta, balsamic, garlic and fresh basil marinated tomatoes on toasted bread with pesto & grated Parmesan cheese

Entree:

▪ Chicken Genovese Alfredo, spaghetti with onion, leaf spinach and zucchini in a spiced alfredo topped with panko fried chicken pest Genovese, mozzarella and a balsamic reduction drizzle

Ramsey’s Diner, Andover, Old Harrodsburg Road, Tates Creek Center & Zandale

Ramsey’s Diners are offering $19 specials for Lexington Restaurant Week including barbecued baby back ribs, baked beans and two “Corn Daze” veggies. Provided

Entree:

▪ Ramsey’s BBQ Baby Back Ribs with Oren’s baked beans and two “Corn Daze” fresh local veggies: corn on the cob, creamed corn, fried corn, Parmesan deep-fried corn on the cob, marinated cucumbers onions and tomatoes, sliced tomatoes with cottage cheese, okra corn and tomatoes, and fried green tomatoes

Sav’s Restaurant & Gourmet Ice Cream, 630 E. Main St.

Starter:

▪ Side salad, romaine lettuce, tomato and cucumber with a house-made tangy vinaigrette salad dressing

Entree:

▪ Lamb Liver Bowl, a savory, flavorful but not spicy lamb liver stew with vegetables served with white or brown rice

Dessert:

▪ Scoop of gourmet ice cream or sorbet