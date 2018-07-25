Small town celebrates midsummer night with shopping, dining, music event

Stores and businesses in downtown Midway will stay open late for Midsummer Nights in Midway, from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday. The evening, hosted by the Midway Renaissance organization, will include live music, food and drink vendors, and children’s activities.
Past Midsummer Nights participants have included the Midway Museum Store, Wild Bill’s Midway, The Milam House, The Back Room, Freedman’s, The Sweet Tooth, and Damselfly Gallery.
This is the second of three dates scheduled for this event throughout the summer. The next event will be Aug. 24. For more information, go to Midwayrenaissance.com/midsummer-nights.
More shopping news
▪ Believe it or not, Christmas is just five months away! Start shopping now and save 20 percent on home decor and accessories at the annual Christmas in July sale at House, Friday through Aug. 4. The store opened at its new location at 1148 Industry Road across from Creative Kitchen and Bath this spring.
▪ Save up to 90 percent off home decor and accessories at the Fable + Flame clearance event and sample sale from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. The shop is located at 157A North Broadway, next to the Lexington Opera House.
▪ The Lexington Makers Market is back this weekend as part of the Lexington Farmers Market from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Cheapside Park at 251 West Main Street. Vendors will include Babaloo Jewelry, featuring handmade polymer-clay designs and Love Simply Scrubs offering handcrafted sugar scrubs, body butters and beard oil.
The Lexington Farmers Market launched the Lexington Makers Market this year to feature local artists and craftsmen on select dates. For updates on vendors, check out Facebook.com/lexingtonmakersmarket.
▪ End-of-summer savings at Fayette Mall include the Yankee Candle semi-annual sale going on through Sunday. All scentplug refills, fragrance spheres, concentrated room sprays, and easy meltcups are mix-and-match, three for $12.
At Altar’d State all shorts are two for $60, sunglasses are two for $20, and all sandals are two for $40.
