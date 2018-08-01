The bargains go on for miles and miles and miles at this multi-state sale

Looking to branch out from neighborhood yard sales? Try a road trip featuring 690 miles of antiques, collectibles, and bargains. The 127 Yard Sale is Thursday through Sunday and stretches along U.S. 127 from Addison, Mich. to Gadsden, Ala.
In Kentucky, the route runs from Covington at the Ohio River, to Albany near the Tennessee line. Consistently, one of the busiest spots is in Mercer County where numerous vendors set up in fields and business along the road. Other towns include Florence, Frankfort, Lawrenceburg and Liberty.
Shoppers and others should be especially alert when traveling along U.S. 127 this week. Watch for slowed traffic and vehicles making sudden stops at sale sites. 127yardsale.com.
More shopping news
▪ Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill in Harrodsburg will host the 22nd annual Craft Fair from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. More than 80 vendors will offer candles, soaps, jewelry, baskets, ceramics, glassware, art and Shaker reproductions. There will be live music throughout the day and local food trucks will be on site.
New to the fair this year is a Kentucky Appalachian Artisans booth representing the works of a dozen artists from Eastern Kentucky. The Kentucky Proud booth will showcase more than 25 food vendors including products from Mrs. Toad’s, Sunflower Sundries, and Weisenberger Mills.
Admission is $10 for ages 13 and older, $5 for ages 6 to 12, and free for ages 5 and younger and includes access to all daily activities at Shaker Village. Shakervillageky.org.
▪ Everything will be at 50 to 75 percent off when 10 local stores come together for the Boutique Bazaar, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Oleika Shrine Temple, 326 Southland Drive.
Participating stores are Bluetique, Peggy’s Gifts & Accessories, Peppermint Palm, Worlds Apart, Bella Rose, Embrys, AJ’s Casuals, Cotton Patch, Seeds & Saplings, and Violets Gifts. Donations of $2 will be accepted as admission. Proceeds will go to Shriners Hospitals for Children.
▪ The Night Market is 6 to 10 p.m. Friday along the 700 block of Bryan Avenue. The evening will include music, food vendors and local businesses. Facebook.com/thenightmarket.
▪ August is back-to-school month for many students. And for parents tracking down durable school gear, the iconic Lands’ End backpack is a traditional favorite.
On Tuesday at Landsend.com backpacks and coordinating lunch boxes are 50 percent off with free shipping all day long on. Bags come in different sizes from little kid to adult, and a variety of styles from coordinating lunch boxes to sporty cinch sacks. Every pack can be personalized with monograms or emojis.
