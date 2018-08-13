The special Kentucky version of the Nike Free TR8 was released on Monday.
The new Nike Kentucky shoe has dropped. Because you can never have enough Wildcat gear.

August 13, 2018

Kentucky fans have a new shoe to add to their wardrobe lineup.

The Kentucky version of the Nike Free TR8 launched on Monday and is available at Nike.com and Ukteamshop.com for $110. The online stores offers men’s sizes only.

The shoe is covered in a Kentucky blue with a black Nike swoosh at the sole. Other accents include a UK emblem along the side and a Kentucky-branded loop at the front.

The UK men’s basketball team just finished up a four-game exhibition series in the Bahamas where it came away undefeated. Add that to the popularity of past Kentucky launches by Nike and this latest design is very likely to sell quickly.

