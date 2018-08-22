They’re shutting down the avenue for this street fair of food, drinks and music

The 14th annual Chevy Chase Street Fair is 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday on the 800 block of Euclid Avenue. Vendors will include High Street Fly, Pet Wants Lex, Farmer’s Jewelry, and Country Club Prep. The day will feature live music, food, drinks, and children’s activities.
More shopping news
▪ Logan’s of Lexington is moving to a larger space at The Mall at Lexington Green in September. But before move, the store is having a big sale on men’s apparel and accessories at its current location at Tates Creek Centre. All inventory will be sold. Shop 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
▪ Lil’ Lambs Closet, a giant consignment sale of children’s apparel and accessories, is 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at Centenary United Methodist Church at 2800 Tates Creek Road.
Now in its 25th year, the fundraiser is held each spring and fall with proceeds going to local and international children’s causes and ministries. At the sale you’ll find children’s apparel, shoes, toys, books, cribs, beds, bikes, strollers and nursing accessories.
▪ All sale items will be 50 to 75 percent off a the Lucia’s World Emporium overstock and sidewalk sale Thursday through Saturday at 328 North Ashland Avenue. Merchandise will include closeout jewelry, Eco Bambas shoes and all scarves and ponchos..
▪ The 18th annual Versailles Twilight Festival is from 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday in downtown Versailles between Rose Hill and Green streets, around Court House Square and on Versailles Road to CVS. More than 100 booths will include crafts, food and drinks. The day will include music and children’s activities.
▪ The Morton James warehouse sale is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at 1850 Bryant Road at Hamburg. Save on denim, apparel, and shoes. Jeans are available in sizes 24 to 31, apparel in sizes XS to XL.
Comments