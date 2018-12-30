Best of 2018 Herald-Leader photos

Will Calderwood, 3, helps his father Dan Calderwood, both of Lexington, shovel their driveway in front of there home on Richmond Avenue In Lexington last January.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
A man walked along the snow and footprint covered sidewalk next to the Hyatt Regency on South Broadway during the early afternoon snow last January.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Jack Ditto surprised his girlfriend Dallas Pringle a University of Kentucky cheerleader with a proposal at the UK-Florida men’s basketball game in Rupp Arena on Saturday Jan. 20, 2018.
Mark Mahan
Murray’s Parker Greer, left, hugs Macey Turley after defeating Shelby Valley to win the girls’ All ‘A’ Classic championship at Alumni Coliseum in Richmond, Ky., Sunday, January 28, 2018.
Matt Goins
Tates Creek’s Rachel Klinker swims butterfly on her leg of the girls 200 yard medley relay Saturday at the Region Eight Swimming Championship at Lancaster Aquatic Center.
Matt Goins
The 28-story Capital Plaza Tower was imploded in seconds Sunday afternoon in Frankfort, Ky. The former office tower, which was completed in 1972, was brought down with 1,500 pounds of explosives. A new office tower is being built on the site.
Mark Mahan
Andrea Johnson, took her 4-year-old dog, Ichabod, for his first ever walk in the snow after an overnight winter storm dumped around 8 inches of snow in Lexington. Johnson said at first he did the “hop thing” but quickly got use to the snow as they walked in Woodland Park.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Aerial view of Lexington’s Woodland Park on Monday morning after an eight-inch overnight snowfall.
Ron Garrison
rgarrison@herald-leader.com
Scott County celebrated their win over Louisville Trinity in an opening round game at the 101st Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys’ Sweet Sixteen state basketball tournament at Rupp Arena last March. Scott Co. won 54-53. Cooper Robb, left, hit the game-winning three-pointer.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats guard Hamidou Diallo (3) dunked the ball past Buffalo Bulls forward Nick Perkins (33) during their game in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Taco Bell Arena in Boise, Saturday, March 17, 2018. Kentucky beat Buffalo 95-75.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Scott County’s Cooper Robb shot against Covington Catholic in the championship game of the 2018 Whitaker Bank KHSAA Sweet 16 basketball tournament at Rupp Arena last March.
Matt Goins
A mare and her foal ran in the snow on the first full day of spring on the Springhouse Farm on East Hickman Road near Tates Creek Road in Jessamine County. Central Kentucky received between one and four inches of snow overnight.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Thousands of teachers gather during a rally in opposition of Senate Bill 151 at the State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Monday, April 2, 2018.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Ellen Doughty-Hummer came off Sir Orberon at the Head of the Lake, both walked away, during the Land Rover Kentucky Three Day Event Cross Country Competition at the Kentucky Horse Park last April.
Mark Mahan
A hurdler is silhouetted while competing in the KHSAA Track and Field Championships in Lexington last May.
Matt Goins
Jockey Mike Smith looked to the heavens as he sat atop Kentucky Derby winner Justify on their way to the winner’s circle after the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby, Saturday, May 05, 2018 at the Churchill Downs in Louisville.
Elliott Hess
Laila Ali on the red carpet before the 144th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs last May.
Amy Wallot
Fans stay dry before the running of the 144th Kentucky Derby by making a make-shift tent against the rail along the track.
Amy Wallot
People walk through the infield between rain showers at the 144 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on Saturday, May 5, 2018.
Silas Walker
Staff File Photo
The field rounds the first turn with the Twin Spires of Churchill Downs in the background during the 144th Running of the Kentucky Derby. Justify (7) with Mike Smith up, running second on the outside, won the race.
Pablo Alcala
Tina Shabel braved the rain on her Derby hat to watch the sixth race Saturday before the running of the 144th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville last May.
John Flavell
Kentucky Derby hopefuls Promises Fulfilled (3) and Free Drop Willy (2) are led through the rain mud to the paddock before the running of the 144th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs last May.
John Flavell
Horses run down the stretch shortly after leaving the staring gate during the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, May 5, 2018. Justify (7) with Mike Smith up, center, won.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Pierce Jasper, left, and his first cousin Reno Scott, right, paid respects at grave markers before a Memorial Day ceremony at the Mill Springs National Cemetery in Nancy, Ky. The first soldiers to be buried here were those who lost their lives at the Battle of Mill Springs on January 19, 1862.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Franklin County Flyers second base senior Mattie Hurst (11) looks to catch a throw from sophomore catcher Shelby Rhoades (3) as Scott County player Carmyn Lookadoo (36) tries to steal second base during the 11th region softball tournament finals game at Frederick Douglass High School.
Silas Walker
Staff File Photo
Kyrah Hardin cheers after moving her tassel during the Bryan Station High School graduation ceremony in Rupp Arena last June.
Silas Walker
Staff File Photo
A graduate smiled to the audience last June during commencement ceremonies for Henry Clay High School at Rupp Arena.
Matt Goins
University of Kentucky running back Benny Snell posed for the Herald-Leader’s college football preview cover at Kroger Field in June 2018.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
About 9,000 barrels of bourbon sat in piles of debris after a section of a barrel storage warehouse collapsed last June at the Barton 1792 Distillery in Bardstown.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Amber Snow, left, kissed her wife Starla Snow, both of Mount Vernon in front of a group protesters during Lexington Pride Festival 2018 last June at courthouse plaza in Lexington.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
View of downtown Lexington during the city’s Fourth of July fireworks as seen from the roof of the Connie Griffith Tower.
Silas Walker
Staff File Photo
Multiple fireworks displays and city lights illuminate the skyline over downtown Lexington July 4, 2018.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Jermarion Robertson, 9, puts his finger over the spout of a water fountain while taking a drink at Castlewood Park on last July during a day the National Weather Service said the heat index reached 103¼ F.
Silas Walker
aslitz@herald-leader.com
AJR preforms during the first day of Forecastle Festival in Louisville at Waterfront Park last July.
Silas Walker
Staff File Photo
Arcade Fire preforms during the final day of Forecastle Festival at Waterfront Park in Louisville last July.
Silas Walker
Staff File Photo
Severe thunderstorms roll through Scott County causing some damage last July.
Silas Walker
Staff File Photo
Gabe and Kristin Knowles and their kids Nate, left, and Nicholas, standing, watched a red fox one evening last July in Shillito Park. Most evenings around 7:30pm, people gather to watch and photograph numerous fox as they emerge from the wooded areas of the park.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Lexington police officers watch as people are overcome by emotion at the scene of a fatal shooting on Camelot Drive in Lexington last July.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
A doe and two fawns appeared to pose for a photograph in the morning fog along Saron Drive near Veterans Park Elementary last August.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Western Hills Wolverines linebacker Casey Thompson (6) loses his helmet while tackling Lexington Christian Eagles quarterback Jayden Barnhardt (15) during their scrimmage at WCHS in Frankfort, last August.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers comforted and helped carry kindergarten student Aitana Soto’s supplies on the first day of school as she arrived at Cardinal Valley Elementary. Chief Weathers had ridden a bus to school with some of the students and stayed to greet and help other students as they arrived.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Kentucky’s Marcel Meinzer reacted as he hugged JJ Williams after Williams scored against Louisville at UK’s Bell Soccer Complex last September.
Matt Goins
Lexington Legends left fielder Brewer Hicklen (16) missed a ball from Rome Braves catcher Drew Lugbauer (15) during the first game of the South Atlantic League Southern Division championship series at Whitaker Bank Ballpark in Lexington, last September. Lexington beat Rome 3-1.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats running back Benny Snell, Jr. (26) was mobbed by fans on the field after the University of Kentucky defeated Mississippi State 28-7, September 22 at Kroger Field.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
A young dancer during dress rehearsal of Alebrijes: Pedro’s Magical Spirit Creatures at Bluegrass Youth Ballet.
Matt Goins
As seen in the reflective windows of the BB&T Bank building on West Vine Street, Caleb Earles, left, and Ryan Hanna, right, both with Gott Caulking Inc., worked on the windows of the 300 West Vine building, more commonly know as Kincaid Towers.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Kentucky women’s basketball coach Matthew Mitchell during Big Blue Madness at Rupp Arena on last October.
Mark Mahan
The Presidential Plane that carried President Trump to Kentucky for a campaign event, was refueled as Keeneland’s 10th race neared the final turn last October.
Mark Mahan
A month old two-headed copperhead snake was donated to the Salato Wildlife Education Center in Frankfort by a Leslie County couple who discovered the snake in their backyard.
Marcus Dorsey
mdorsey@herald-leader.com
Paul Laurence Dunbar’s Madison Smith won the header against Henry Clay during the 11th regional girls’ soccer championship.
Matt Goins
Kentucky Wildcats forward Reid Travis (22) posed for a photo day portrait at Memorial Coliseum in October.
Mark Mahan
Ivanka Trump joined Kentucky governor Matt Bevin in a tour of Morehead State University’s Space Science Center as part of her eastern Kentucky workforce development tours last October.
Marcus Dorsey
mdorsey@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats safety Darius West (25) shows his grill before a game against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field in Columbia, Mo., Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. Kentucky beat Missouri 15-14.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Sacred Heart’s Meg Williams and Ashley Durik celebrated after defeating West Jessamine in the KHSAA girl’s soccer state semifinals in October.
Matt Goins
KHSAA State Cross Country Championship at the Kentucky Horse Park in November.
Matt Goins
Pedestrians huddle together as they cross the intersection of Short Street and North Upper Street under falling snow in downtown Lexington, Ky., Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky’s Marcel Meinzer bicycle-kicked his shot on goal against Lipscomb in the NCAA Men’s Soccer Tournament Sweet 16 at The Bell in late November. UK prevailed for a 2-1 victory.
Matt Goins
Zach Pickard with his dog, Carmen, at his house in Lexington in December. Zach, who will turn 12-years-old in January, was diagnosed with Progeria, an accelerated aging syndrome, in December 2007 at the age of 11 months.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Snoop Dog performed December 8 on the Lexington stop of his Puff Puff Pass tour at Rupp Arena.
Matt Goins
Michael Preacely sang, “The Trumpet Shall Soundâ” at the Alltech Celebration of Song at The Square in early December.
Matt Goins
Father Jim Sichko took a selfie with student Harley Bice after Sichko gave away 100 bikes in the gymnasium at Hunter Hills Elementary School in Corbin, Ky. on December 14.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Kentucky’s women basketball dream played Western Carolina in Memorial Coliseum in front of the new 60 feet by 30 feet LED video board in mid December.
Matt Goins