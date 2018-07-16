This popular department store is bringing outlet shopping to Fayette Mall

Macy’s at Fayette Mall is adding an outlet called Backstage.
Located on the third floor of Macy’s, the store-within-a-store, the first in Kentucky, will be approximately 11,900 square feet. The grand opening is on Aug. 18.
Backstage will offer 20 to 80 percent off on housewares, home textiles and decor, cosmetics, hair and nail care, gifts, jewelry, shoes, designer handbags, accessories and apparel.
“Macy’s Backstage Fayette was designed to bring great deals and the fun of the hunt into our existing location,” said Michelle Israel, Macy’s senior vice president of Off Price in a press release.
“Backstage’s focus on value and newness guarantees that with each visit, shoppers will find an amazingly priced assortment of recognizable brands and trends.”
There are 92 Macy’s Backstage locations across the United States. Macy’s opened seven free-standing Backstage stores in the Northeast and San Antonio, Texas in 2015 and 2016. Approximately 85 locations are stores-within-stores.
Merchandise will include well-known brands as well as brands not currently available at full-line Macy’s
During the grand opening, the store will offer giveaways for the first 200 customers and special events throughout the day.
Comments