Lexmark lays off 1,000 employees worldwide

Lexmark is laying off 1,000 employees over the next year as part of what the company calls “a worldwide restructuring program.”
The announcement was made internally last week, according to Emily Rardin, global communications manager for the printer company.
“This difficult decision is necessary as we work to align our talent with our strategy and ensure Lexmark’s success going forward.” Rardin said in a statement. “We are not providing location-specific numbers or other details.”
In August, 2017, Lexmark announced a restructuring program that laid off 700 of its then-10,000 worldwide employees. More current numbers of employees were not immediately available.
Lexmark was sold to an Asian business consortium including Apex Technology and PAG Asia Capital in 2016.
