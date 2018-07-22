Ritz Bits, sandwich crackers recalled over Salmonella concerns

The makers of Ritz Cracker sandwiches have issued a voluntary U.S. recall of products with cheese over concerns of Salmonella.
Mondelez Global LLC said the whey powder ingredient used in the Ritz crackers and Ritz Bits has been recalled by its supplier over the potential presence of Salmonella.
Salmonella is a bacteria that causes diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps between 12 and 72 hours after infection, according to the CDC. The infection can be deadly for some patients.
Customers who have the recalled products should discard them. The company can be reached at 844-366-1711 with representatives available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
