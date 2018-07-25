Developer building on 60 acres on U.S. 27. Here’s what the plan includes.

Nicholasville home building keeps booming, this time with a planned development at 3280 Lexington Road in Jessamine County, at Ashgrove Road and US 27.
Work has begun on the new development, called Greyson on 27, which will include 26 acres of multi-family homes and 33 acres of single-family houses.
Hills Property Management in Cincinnati is the developer. The development plan at the Nicholasville planning and zoning department also includes a small set-aside for businesses.
The site, near the Brannon Crossing development and Bethel Harvest Church, 3260 Nicholasville Road, belonged for generations to the Connell family of Jessamine County. A farm house on the property will be used as a gathering place in the new development, according to the development plan..
About 650 parking spaces are included in the plan. Individual apartment buildings appear on the planning document to range from 14 to 32 units.
According to its website, Hills Property is part of the development team for Allure Luxury Apartments now pre-leasing for a 2019 opening in Centerville, Ohio.
The company also developed The Savoy at the Streets of West Chester, Ohio. The National Apartment Association in 2017 honored the Savoy with an Award of Excellence for developments of more than 150 units and less than one to five years old.
The company’s 49Hundred luxury apartment development in Blue Ash, Ohio starts with rents at $1,280 for a one-bedroom unit and goes up to $2,480 for a two-bedroom apartment with a den.
Hills is a multi-generational family business owned by the Guttman famly of Cincinnati. Brandon Guttman, executive vice president of operations for Hills, could not be reached for comment.
