Wilson’s in Kenwick prepares for late August reopening. What’s changing?

Wilson’s in Kenwick, a grocery known for its $2 bologna sandwich and hospitality to the varied population of the neighborhood near downtown, hopes to reopen by late August.
Manager Phil Swenson said Monday that the small grocery store, at 1010 Cramer Ave., will strike a balance between local vendors and mass market staples. For example, Swenson said, the store will stock locally made baked goods as well as mass-market bread. When it comes to beer, it will stock area-made favorites as well as budget buy Natural Light, aka Natty Lite.
Wilson’s will still offer its $2 bologna sandwich and it will serve morning coffee, and you may find more upscale items there as well. The goal is to appeal to all segments of the surrounding neighborhoods, which includes Kenwick, Mentelle Park and Fairway.
The store was purchased earlier this year by local residents, including filmmakers A.J. Hochhalter amd his brother-in-law Corey Maple, who are also co-owners of The Livery on Main.
Following a renovation, the interior is now more open, with an open view of the meat counter at the back of the store. Walls are now white. Some of the shelving has been removed. A cooler is being repurposed to hold baked goods and possibly some produce. The store will maintain the meat selection for which it is known, at all price points, Swenson said.
The floors have been uncovered to reveal natural wood, which has been refinished. The counter, formerly Formica, is now wood.
The remodeled building will “show how beautiful this building is. ... Big and bright,” he said.
“We want to give people options ... as well as foster community,” Swenson said.
