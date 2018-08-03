Online retail giant to open outlet in Northern Kentucky

The city of Florence announced earlier this week that Wayfair, the online home decor and accessories site, will open an outlet store in the city in the fall.
The space, the first brick-and-mortar store for the company, will be located at 5101 Renegade Way. Wayfair already has a large distribution center near the airport in Erlanger, also in Boone County.
The Cincinnati Enquirer reported that “The primary use of the space will be distribution, warehousing and returns processing. The outlet center will be approximately 20,000 square feet.”
According to Wayfair.com, the Boston-based company founded in 2002 offers more than 10 million products from more than 10,000 suppliers. Its family of brands includes AllModern, Birch Lane, Joss & Main, and Perigold.
One of the biggest draws to Northern Kentucky for companies such as Wayfair is its proximity to the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.
Another retailer, Gap Inc., has operated its popular Clearance Center in Hebron, also in Boone County, for years. The store offers reduced-price clothing and accessories from The Gap, Old Navy, Banana Republic, and Athleta.
Comments