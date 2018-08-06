New business coming to Winchester Road makes it a convenience face off

Call it dueling gas stations.
Clark’s Pump-N-Shop is building a 4,200 square foot convenience store featuring the chain’s Krispy Krunchy Chicken and other deli items next door to the Speedway at 900 Winchester Road.
That will make five places to buy gas on Winchester Road in less than a mile along the much-traveled corridor: a Marathon-McDonald’s at 768 Winchester, the upcoming Clark’s Pump-N-Shop, Speedway at 900 Winchester Road, Thornton’s at 1120 Winchester Road and a Marathon station at 1209 Winchester Road.
The Ashland-based Pump-N-Shop chain is planning three to four new Pump-N-Shops in the Lexington area in the next three years, according to Brent Clark, an owner of the chain. Clark’s Pump-N-Shop operates stores in Kentucky, Ohio, West Virginia and Florida.
The Winchester Road store will be identical to the one at 1413 Versailles Road, Clark said. Clark’s Pump-N-Shop operates four stores in the Lexington area.
And, no, Clark said that his company doesn’t worry about competition with Speedway and Thornton’s. In fact, he’s sure his business’s added items such as fried chicken will make the difference in the face-to-face competition.
Clark’s is “much different than your conventional convenience store,” he said. And, Clark’s is used to competition: In Georgetown, the Clark’s at 2001 Paris Pike is close to both Valero and BP stations.
The Winchester Road corridor has been the scene of a lot of construction and renovation over the last year: the Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore at 817 Winchester Road, which opened in June; Koller Warner Construction and Synergy Home next door to ReStore, with a recharging station for electric vehicles; children’s clothier Bella Bliss, which moved into the former Big Ass Solutions building; a new vegan restaurant at 944 Winchester Road in the former Great China space and Griffith Hampton Catlett Insurance, which renovated a former auto repair space into sleek offices at 780 Winchester Road.
