An 85-acre development planned off Winchester Road. Here’s what it will include.

An 85-acre development off Winchester Road between the Hamburg corridor and Polo Club Boulevard is being planned by Lexington developer Norwood “Buddy” Cowgill’s company.
The Cowgill Properties development would be built in phases, beginning with a senior living complex. Plans filed with Lexington city government show it will also include an office building, hotel, bank, pharmacy and restaurants.
Cowgill could not be reached for comment. He is out of the country.
The property, adjacent to I-75, is called Meadowcrest Farm and currently includes a house designed by noted architect Robert McMeekin. The house is Georgian Revival in style, but holds no historic designation, according to Bettie Kerr, director of Lexington’s historic preservation office.
The first part of the Meadowcrest development will front onto Polo Club Boulevard, according to a traffic study included in planning documents. The traffic study shows that putting a signal at Polo Club Boulevard would result in fewer delays for traffic turning onto and off of Winchester Road.
The development plans an initial opening in 2020 with 450 units in the senior living community, according to the traffic study. The senior living community plans for 573 units at capacity.
A hotel would include 174 rooms, and the mid-rise apartment building 174 units as well. Three general office buildings would be built, along with a fast-food restaurant with drive-through window, high-turnover sit-down restaurant, a pharmacy/drugstore with a drive-through window, a convenience market with gasoline pumps and a drive-in bank.
The land is adjacent to property owned by Baptist Health and targeted for future development.
In 2006 the hospital, then called Central Baptist, had announced plans to build a hospital on the property next door to the Cowgill property. In 2010, the hospital said it would instead expand and renovate on its current Nicholasville Road site.
Meanwhile, there are indications that the long-dormant property next door may be developed.
“We are actively planning for what we will develop on the Hamburg property,” Baptist Health Lexington spokeswoman Ruth Ann Childers said Thursday.
Childers said that the 120 acres of land on Polo Club Boulevard will be used for a health care purpose, and there is currently no date for when planning will be concluded and made public.
The addition of Meadowcrest’s senior living complex is part of an ever-increasing number of senior living options scattered around Lexington.
The area in and around Hamburg is booming with senior living communities including The Willows at Hamburg on Old Rosebud Road, Brookdale Richmond Place on Rio Dosa Drive and Morning Pointe East on Shoreside Drive near Jacobson Park.
The Hamburg development began in the late ‘90s with a plan to develop 1,350 acres of the Madden family’s 1,900-acre farm — which produced six Kentucky Derby winners, including Alysheba in 1987. An early phase of development included a 160-acre shopping center called Hamburg Pavilion.
Businessman Patrick Madden —the son of Preston Madden and Anita Madden, the socialite famous for her Derby parties — oversaw development, which eventually included apartments, townhomes, single-family homes, restaurants, smaller shops and substantial office space.
