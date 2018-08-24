New grocery store coming to North side suburbs next year

A new grocery store may be coming to Lexington’s north side. Houchens Industries is planning to put a Crossroads IGA at the corner of Georgetown and Sandersville roads.
According to NAI Isaac, Houchens has signed a lease for the property, a new 7.5-acres development to be called Capstone Square. The hybrid grocery store will have a quick-service restaurant such as a Subway sandwich shop and a Shell gas station.
There will be spots for at least four other buildings for retail at the Capstone Square development next to Atoma Drive, according to the NAI Isaac sales flyer.
This is the second Crossroads IGA that Houchens is building in Lexington. Last spring, work began on one at the new Citation Village. It is expected to open after the first of the year.
Jeff Grinstead, Houchens division manager, said construction on the new development is expected to begin next year and take about 10 months.
He said the business chose the spot because “we just liked the traffic pattern, it just a good solid location, and it seems to be an under-served area as well. We feel pretty good about it.”
The Georgetown Road store will be about 10,000 square feet, comparable to the one coming to Citation Boulevard, he said.
Crossroads IGA stores are smaller than typical groceries but have fresh produce, meat, dairy and other grocery items as well as “grab and go” meals, Grinstead said.
“This is for fill-in orders,” he said in May. “Instead of driving all the way back into town to Kroger or Walmart for a loaf of bread, this saves you time.”
Smaller stores, including convenience stores, have been edging into the market even as large-scale newcomers are driven out. Lucky’s Market, closed its Lexington store in May after less than two years. Another grocery, Fresh Thyme Farmer’s Market, closed last year after less than a year in Lexington.
But Target is putting a small-scale store near the University of Kentucky campus off of Limestone, and Laurel Grocery is developing another IGA store for the Romany Road area. According to Jake Jennings, spokesman for Laurel, plans still are proceeding for the Romany Road store.
