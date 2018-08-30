Four houses around $120,000. Which Lexington-area house would you pick?

Buying a house can be intimidating. Buying your first house can be intimidating and overwhelming.
These randomly selected properties could suit your search. They are from no particular real-estate organization. But all are listed at about $120,000, pretty much the opening bell of home prices in the Lexington metropolitan area.
Take a look and let us know which one you’d choose.
▪ 1951 Kingtree, $110,000. In the Deep Springs neighborhood in north Lexington and an easy walk from Deep Springs Elementary School, this ranch-style house has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and 1,062 square feet. The house also has hardwood floors, a backyard deck and a fenced yard.
▪ 864 West High Street, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, 966 square feet, $117,000. You know who you are: Houses mean nothing to you unless they’re close to downtown and within walking distance of hot new entertainment venues. This house is partially renovated and waiting for finishing touches inside, such as drywall and appliances. But you have a newish roof and new siding, heat and air. And you’re walking distance from Rupp Arena and the Manchester entertainment district.
▪ 121 Heather Lane, Winchester, $120,000. Willing to commute a bit, or already living in Clark County? This 2 bedroom, 2 bath house touts easy access to Winchester, Lexington and Richmond. It has a screened-in porch, privacy fence, garage and bonus room in 1,362 square feet.
▪ 182 Regency Pointe Path, off Nicholasville Road. You’re right on one of Lexington’s busiest traffic corridors, which you can view as a good thing (as in close to work, entertainment, restaurants and shopping) or a bad thing (like the local radio personality who said he would run for mayor with the sole platform point of bombing Nicholasville Road.) Also, this is a townhouse, and some people get the heebie-jeebies about sharing walls. But the place looks immaculate, has updates, a tidy tiny fenced yard — and it’s close to the pool. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 baths in 1,094 square feet.
