Wild Fig bookstore on North Limestone to close

Wild Fig Books & Coffee on North Limestone is closing after three years at its current location.
Wild Fig’s owners, novelist and poet Crystal Wilkinson (“The Birds of Opulence”) and Ronald Davis, had previously operated Wild Fig in Meadowthorpe before closing there in 2015. Later that year, the bookstore opened in a building at 726 North Limestone, where Wild Fig became both a bookseller and a host for public discussion of issues in the fast-changing neighborhood and citywide.
Davis said that his goal is to keep the bookstore open until the end of September, even though that costs him and Wilkinson more than simply closing the doors immediately. To buy the bookstore’s remaining stock and name would cost a potential buyer $25,000, he said.
The business had been suffering money difficulties as far back as February, he said, but the owners resisted closing the state’s only black-owned bookstore during Black History Month.
“We had some cash mobs come through to support us between March and April, and we had a pretty good summer starting out,” Davis said. “We felt like maybe we were starting to turn that three-year corner.”
While “we’re hearing about the future changes the area is about to undergo,” the Wild Fig can’t last for the years those changes will take to evolve, he said.
News of the closing generated an outpouring of support and sadness on the bookstore’s Facebook page.
Avena Cash wrote, “Y’all, someone just go buy the shop, in joy.”
