This distillery just completed an expansion. Now workers are striking.

Unionized workers at Four Roses have gone on strike.
Employees at the main distillery in Lawrenceburg and the warehouse and bottling plant at Cox’s Creek in Nelson County planned to strike beginning at 3:30 p.m. Friday, the National Conference of Firemen and Oilers Chapter 320 said in a Facebook post.
In addition to the NCFO 320, workers at Four Roses are also represented by Union Food and Commercial Workers Local 10D and Local 23D, according to WKYT. WKYT said 53 people were planning to strike.
Employees have said they are unhappy with the company’s contract proposal regarding seniority, vacation and sick leave.
The employees took out a newspaper advertisement in The Anderson News late last month, calling it “the worst contract proposal since Prohibition.”
Four Roses, which is owned by Kirin Brewery in Japan, recently completed a $55 million expansion that will double its capacity. The distillery is celebrating its 130th anniversary this year.
Four Roses has not commented on the strike.
