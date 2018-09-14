Which homes sold for top dollar in Lexington in August? See them by zip code.

What happened in the local real estate market in August? Here’s a list of the most expensive home sales in each zip code as provided by Fayette PVA David O’Neill.
August saw a $1 million-plus sale on Lakeshore Drive in 40502 and a $500,000-plus sale in 40503. Sales in the Tuscany development off Sir Barton Way dominated the action in 40509, which includes the Hamburg area.
Here are pictures of the two top listings and any others that catch our attention.
40502
751 Lakeshore Drive, $1,015,000.
269 South Hanover Ave., $842,000.
1434 Lakewood Drive, $755,00
742 Brookhill Dr., $690,000
205 Clinton Road, $689,000
40503
3304 Grasmere Drive, $517,000
336 Hollyhill Drive, $425,000
3473 Keithshire Way, $420,000
640 Beth Lane, $385,000
3209 Tudor Drive, $365,000
40504
1691 Williamsburg Road, $355,000
1133 Lane Allen Road, $314,000
898 Della Drive, $252,000
1945 Vicksburg Road, $215,000
849 Traveller Road, $200,000
40505
1712 Wyatt Parkway, $190,000
1725 Hawthorne Lane, $184,000
139 Burnett Ave., $175,000
2382 Allen Drive, $175,000
1708 Wyatt Parkway, $167,500
40508
643 West Short Street, $610,000
154 Forest Avenue, $585,000
460 North Broadway, $420,000
426 North Limestone, $379,000
340 Campsie Court, $160,000
40509
2601 Lucca Place, $692,000
2520 Pascoli Place, $650,000
2941 Blackford Parkway, $620,000
2479 Pascoli Place $529,000
661 Cayman Lane, $470,000
40511
2379 Merluna Drive, $379,000
2918 Peaks Mill Drive, $317,824
1649 Old Leestown Road, $245,000
1677 Snow Goose Circle, $245,000
645 Estrella Drive, $245,000
40513
3204 Cashiers Court, $675,000
2280 Chamblee Lane, $550,000
3364 Lyon Drive
2165 Roswell Drive, $540,000
1241 Litchfield Lane, $515,000
40514
4757 Agape Drive, $370,000
4205 Desdemona Way, $353,000
721 Riverwood Lane, $320,000
1416 Glenview Drive, $315,000
4341 Clemens Drive, $295,000
40515
269 Grassland Park, $725,000
2137 Rothbury Road, $610,000
881 Golden Bell Place, $485,000
2316 Old Keene Place, $442,000
2245 Abbeywood Road, $397,000
40516
217 Preakness Drive, $155,000
There was only one property sale in the 40516.
40517
1030 Elmendorf Dr., $295,000
3468 Flintridge Drive, $243,000
1025 Gainesway Drive, $218,000
335 Patchen Drive, $205,000
504 Grove Lane, $199,000
