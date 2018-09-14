Lexington zip codes with top-priced selling homes from August

Two of the top-10 most expensive houses sold in August in each Fayette County zip code.
By
Up Next
Two of the top-10 most expensive houses sold in August in each Fayette County zip code.
By

Business

Which homes sold for top dollar in Lexington in August? See them by zip code.

By Cheryl Truman

ctruman@herald-leader.com

September 14, 2018 09:37 AM

What happened in the local real estate market in August? Here’s a list of the most expensive home sales in each zip code as provided by Fayette PVA David O’Neill.

August saw a $1 million-plus sale on Lakeshore Drive in 40502 and a $500,000-plus sale in 40503. Sales in the Tuscany development off Sir Barton Way dominated the action in 40509, which includes the Hamburg area.

Here are pictures of the two top listings and any others that catch our attention.

40502

751 Lakeshore Drive, $1,015,000.

751Lakeshore.jpg

269 South Hanover Ave., $842,000.

269SouthHanover.jpg

1434 Lakewood Drive, $755,00

742 Brookhill Dr., $690,000

205 Clinton Road, $689,000

40503

3304 Grasmere Drive, $517,000

3304Grasmere.jpg

336 Hollyhill Drive, $425,000

336HollyHill.jpg

3473 Keithshire Way, $420,000

640 Beth Lane, $385,000

3209 Tudor Drive, $365,000

40504

1691 Williamsburg Road, $355,000

1691williamsburg.jpg

1133 Lane Allen Road, $314,000

1133laneallen.jpg

898 Della Drive, $252,000

1945 Vicksburg Road, $215,000

849 Traveller Road, $200,000

40505

1712 Wyatt Parkway, $190,000

1712wyatt.jpg

1725 Hawthorne Lane, $184,000

1725hawthorne.jpg

139 Burnett Ave., $175,000

2382 Allen Drive, $175,000

1708 Wyatt Parkway, $167,500

1708Wyatt.jpg

40508

643 West Short Street, $610,000

643WShort.jpg

154 Forest Avenue, $585,000

154forest.jpg

460 North Broadway, $420,000

426 North Limestone, $379,000

426NorthLime.jpg

340 Campsie Court, $160,000

40509

2601 Lucca Place, $692,000

2601Lucca.jpg

2520 Pascoli Place, $650,000

2520pascoli.jpg

2941 Blackford Parkway, $620,000

2479 Pascoli Place $529,000

2479Pascoli.jpg

661 Cayman Lane, $470,000

40511

2379 Merluna Drive, $379,000

2379merluna.jpg

2918 Peaks Mill Drive, $317,824

2918peaksmill.jpg

1649 Old Leestown Road, $245,000

1677 Snow Goose Circle, $245,000

645 Estrella Drive, $245,000

40513

3204 Cashiers Court, $675,000

2280 Chamblee Lane, $550,000

2280chamblee.jpg

3364 Lyon Drive

3364lyon.jpg

2165 Roswell Drive, $540,000

1241 Litchfield Lane, $515,000

40514

4757 Agape Drive, $370,000

4757agape.jpg

4205 Desdemona Way, $353,000

4205Desdemona.jpg

721 Riverwood Lane, $320,000

1416 Glenview Drive, $315,000

4341 Clemens Drive, $295,000

40515

269 Grassland Park, $725,000

269grassland.jpg

2137 Rothbury Road, $610,000

2137rothbury.jpg

881 Golden Bell Place, $485,000

2316 Old Keene Place, $442,000

2245 Abbeywood Road, $397,000

40516

217 Preakness Drive, $155,000

217preakness.jpg

There was only one property sale in the 40516.

40517

1030 Elmendorf Dr., $295,000

1030elmendorf.jpg

3468 Flintridge Drive, $243,000

3468flintridge.jpg

1025 Gainesway Drive, $218,000

335 Patchen Drive, $205,000

504 Grove Lane, $199,000

  Comments  