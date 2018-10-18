Downtown warehouse block becomes home to 72 apartments. Take a peek.

It’s urban infill, sure, but don’t tell the little French bulldog puppy quivering with energy next to the lobby elevator.
To him, the former warehouse block is just a cool place to live — with a little dog park and a Paw Spa, plus fiber wifi, club room and fitness room, 24-hour package locker system and outdoor entertainment area. The building follows a distinctive color palette that includes blue, green and gray and boasts the largest bocce ball court in Lexington.
It’s the 72-unit Flats at 345, at Fourth and Blackburn streets near Transylvania University and Bluegrass Community and Technical College, the booming Sixth Street/Jefferson Street bar and entertainment district, and not all that far from the the Manchester Street restaurant and bar corridor.
The units were in such high demand, the developers said, that tenants moved in even as they were being built, with occupancy at nearly 50 percent, according to Mike Harris of Cowgill Properties, who co-developed the property with Norwood “Buddy” Cowgill.
Rents range from $895 for a compact one-bedroom units to $1045-$1295 for a two-bedroom, two bath unit. Apartments include a stacked washer/dryer, vinyl plank flooring and granite countertops.
“Urban infill is what we’re calling this,” Harris said.
Cowgill said that the apartments “will be the catalyst to get this end of town really moving. ... People want to live in an area that’s close to all this. And politically I think things are moving in the direction kind to this infill.”
Comments