New apartments on Fourth Street

The Flats at 345 is a 72-unit infill apartment building near Transylvania, Bluegrass Community College and numerous dining and drinking establishments.
By
Up Next
The Flats at 345 is a 72-unit infill apartment building near Transylvania, Bluegrass Community College and numerous dining and drinking establishments.
By

Business

Downtown warehouse block becomes home to 72 apartments. Take a peek.

By Cheryl Truman

ctruman@herald-leader.com

October 18, 2018 06:13 AM

It’s urban infill, sure, but don’t tell the little French bulldog puppy quivering with energy next to the lobby elevator.

To him, the former warehouse block is just a cool place to live — with a little dog park and a Paw Spa, plus fiber wifi, club room and fitness room, 24-hour package locker system and outdoor entertainment area. The building follows a distinctive color palette that includes blue, green and gray and boasts the largest bocce ball court in Lexington.

181016DiowntownFlatscb094
The Flats At 345, at 345 Blackburn Avenue in Lexington. Developer Norwood “Buddy” Cowgill is opening 72 downtown units at this location which is at the corner of Fourth Street and Blackburn Avenue near Newtown Pike.
Charles Bertram cbertram@herald-leader.com

It’s the 72-unit Flats at 345, at Fourth and Blackburn streets near Transylvania University and Bluegrass Community and Technical College, the booming Sixth Street/Jefferson Street bar and entertainment district, and not all that far from the the Manchester Street restaurant and bar corridor.

The units were in such high demand, the developers said, that tenants moved in even as they were being built, with occupancy at nearly 50 percent, according to Mike Harris of Cowgill Properties, who co-developed the property with Norwood “Buddy” Cowgill.

181016DiowntownFlatscb080
The outdoor entertainment area with lounge, gas grill, and fire pit at The Flats At 345, at 345 Blackburn Avenue in Lexington. Developer Norwood “Buddy” Cowgill is opening 72 downtown units at this location which is at the corner of Fourth Street and Blackburn Avenue near Newtown Pike. Also included in the area is Bocce Ball and Corn Hole.
Charles Bertram cbertram@herald-leader.com

Rents range from $895 for a compact one-bedroom units to $1045-$1295 for a two-bedroom, two bath unit. Apartments include a stacked washer/dryer, vinyl plank flooring and granite countertops.

“Urban infill is what we’re calling this,” Harris said.

Cowgill said that the apartments “will be the catalyst to get this end of town really moving. ... People want to live in an area that’s close to all this. And politically I think things are moving in the direction kind to this infill.”

  Comments  